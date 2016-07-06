This BB Cream Smells Like Marshmallows and Will Probs Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth 

I will never understand when people say they don't really like sweets. If I had to choose between a bag of mini pretzels or a chocolate cupcake with cream cheese icing (clearly I've thought about this), that baby cake would take gold, no competition. So what does any of this have to do with my beauty routine? Well, a lot. Recently, a BB cream landed on my desk that straight up smelled like marshmallows.

Now, I've just returned from a family reunion where basically spent three hours every night roasting marshmallows—the scent is fresh in my mind. Allow me to introduce, Karin Herzog Peau de BB Cream ($45; karinherzog.com).

This product, which is essentially a tinted moisturizer, is made with marshmallow absolute, which sounds like a fancy cocktail that would give you a sugar headache in within 10 minutes or something Mindy Kaling's character from The Mindy Project would adore, but is actually a product that apparently calms and reduces redness. That just gets all the love from me, someone who is forever rosy. On top of that, it's infused with clay to mattify (a plus if you're oily) and hyaluronic acid for added moisturizing benefits.

Like most tinted moisturizers, it's rather light and blends with ease. I usually always apply my tinted moisturizers with my fingers after my facial SPF and had zero problems with this formula.

RELATED: This Kit Will Give You a Spa-Quality Facial Whenever You Want

It dispenses conservatively, which is good if you have a heavy hand and waste product (ugh, guilty). Since it's mattifying, I use this on days that I don't want dew, but instead, a clean and matte look that's oh so often paired with a red lip.

And because it smells so good, I'll use it on the days when I'm feeling sweet and want to give my musky perfume a break.

However, I've got to be honest. As far as I know, it's only offered in a medium skin-tone shade, which isn't great for versatility. It's perfect for me in the summer, but come winter when my sun-kissed glow has sadly faded, I'll probably have to switch back to a product in a fairer shade.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Get Glowing Summer Skin

While I try to satisfy my sweet tooth in moderation, I don't see anything wrong with giving my skin this form of dessert whenever it wants.