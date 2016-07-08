Here's How to Try on New Kardashian Beauty Products Before You Buy Them

It’s a very real possibility that you have more beauty apps on your phone than anything else. And if beauty tech is your thing, you’ve probably already had to clear out space on your phone to fit ‘em all. It’s worth it though, right? You now have the opportunity to book salon appointments without even picking up the phone and try on lipstick virtually without even spending a penny. But the latest installment of digital beauty? It’s Kardashian-inspired.

In fact, it’s from the Kardashian sisters themselves. With the launch of Kardashian Beauty’s new Fierce Collection comes a collab with YouCam Makeup App.

Basically, you’ll have the opportunity to try on all of the products before purchasing them.

So clearly, your next question is… “What am I even trying on?”

The new launch includes a lot of different options. For starters, you can still contour like a Kardashian with the brand’s new Kontour Kase (that’s a real name, promise). You can also test out the sisters’ Lip Slayer lipstick line. Personally, I think the vampy red looks like it’s worthy of a swipe. Perhaps your Lip Kit needs a little company!

The rest of the collection includes products like a new liquid foundation, some face kits, and a koncealer. Again, that’s the real name.

The app is available to download now and the collection has hit the Interwebs. Do you plan on keeping up with the Kardashians? Do you have any more wiggle room on your phone?