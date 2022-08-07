This Weightless, Julianne Moore-Approved Foundation Makes Me Look Like I Have a Filter On

When my skin is experiencing a tantrum triggered by my polycystic ovary syndrome, oily skin, and/or a product I've been testing, it can really bring my confidence down. The patchiness, breakouts, inflamed spots, and hyperpigmentation make me self-conscious and upset, so foundation is important to me; it can literally set my mood for the day.

I was recently swayed into trying Hourglass' new Ambient Soft Glow Foundation after seeing an Instagram post from the brand's newly appointed ambassador, Julianne Moore. Posing for the campaign with her daughter Liv Freundlich, the mother and daughter duo beamed with complexions that looked natural yet flawless and radiant.

Remembering Hourglass had sent me its new foundation, I fished shade 5.5 out of my desk drawer and applied it right there and then — and, um, wow. You can see the transformation for yourself below, though the photos barely do it justice.

Courtesy

Although the difference is staggering, in real life, it really just looked like I had the most blessed, perfect, poreless complexion in the history of mankind. I mean?! It just literally fixes everything. The Ambient Soft Glow Foundation smoothes over bumps and breakouts, completely hides my dark spots and redness, seamlessly matches my skin tone, and as the name suggests, creates a soft, radiant, and natural glow. I consider this to be the next step in coverage after something like a skin tint or pigmented serum.

Courtesy

Shop now: $58; hourglass.com

Besides it restoring my confidence in 30 seconds, Ambient Soft Glow feels wonderful — it's silky, hydrating, and light. It comes in 32 shades, is noncomodegenic (it won't clog pores), made with light-diffusing and blurring pigments, and is packed with anti-aging antioxidants. I have a dozen foundations and face cosmetic products on my beauty shelf, but this has now usurped all but my Rare Beauty one, which I consider to be its equal.

Julianne Moore could honestly convince me to try just about anything, and at $58, this foundation is pricey but absolutely worth it. Head to Hourglass to find your perfect shade of the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation.