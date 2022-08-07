This Weightless, Julianne Moore-Approved Foundation Makes Me Look Like I Have a Filter On

The Hourglass Ambient Glow Foundation is my new top-shelf product.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I Tried the Foundation That Gives Julianne Moore a Glowing Complexion and It's As Good As I Hoped
Photo: Getty Images

When my skin is experiencing a tantrum triggered by my polycystic ovary syndrome, oily skin, and/or a product I've been testing, it can really bring my confidence down. The patchiness, breakouts, inflamed spots, and hyperpigmentation make me self-conscious and upset, so foundation is important to me; it can literally set my mood for the day.

I was recently swayed into trying Hourglass' new Ambient Soft Glow Foundation after seeing an Instagram post from the brand's newly appointed ambassador, Julianne Moore. Posing for the campaign with her daughter Liv Freundlich, the mother and daughter duo beamed with complexions that looked natural yet flawless and radiant.

Remembering Hourglass had sent me its new foundation, I fished shade 5.5 out of my desk drawer and applied it right there and then — and, um, wow. You can see the transformation for yourself below, though the photos barely do it justice.

Ambient Soft Glow Foundation side by side
Courtesy

Although the difference is staggering, in real life, it really just looked like I had the most blessed, perfect, poreless complexion in the history of mankind. I mean?! It just literally fixes everything. The Ambient Soft Glow Foundation smoothes over bumps and breakouts, completely hides my dark spots and redness, seamlessly matches my skin tone, and as the name suggests, creates a soft, radiant, and natural glow. I consider this to be the next step in coverage after something like a skin tint or pigmented serum.

Ambient Soft Glow Foundation
Courtesy

Shop now: $58; hourglass.com

Besides it restoring my confidence in 30 seconds, Ambient Soft Glow feels wonderful — it's silky, hydrating, and light. It comes in 32 shades, is noncomodegenic (it won't clog pores), made with light-diffusing and blurring pigments, and is packed with anti-aging antioxidants. I have a dozen foundations and face cosmetic products on my beauty shelf, but this has now usurped all but my Rare Beauty one, which I consider to be its equal.

Julianne Moore could honestly convince me to try just about anything, and at $58, this foundation is pricey but absolutely worth it. Head to Hourglass to find your perfect shade of the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Minimal Makeup
I'm a Beauty Editor With Problematic Skin — This Is My 5-Step No-Makeup Makeup Routine
Goopglow Serum Review
I've Been a Beauty Writer for 10 Years, and This New Exfoliating Serum Has Left Me With My Best Skin Yet 
Refy Glow Primer
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Sculpting Primer Gives Me Glass-Like Skin
I Try Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month and This Tinted Serum Is Already a Staple
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Tinted Vitamin C Serum Has Become My New Staple
Liquid Foundations
We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless
I’m a Beauty Writer Learning to Pack Light — Here Are the 4 Products I’m Bringing on My Next Vacation
​​I'm a Beauty Writer Learning to Pack Light — Here Are the 6 Products I'm Bringing on My Next Trip
Jones Road Launched Its First Foundation – and We Tried It
Jones Road's First-Ever Foundation Is Perfect for a No Makeup-Makeup Look
best cream blush
Out of the 28 Cream Blushes We Tested, These 8 Gave Our Cheeks the Best Glow
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
I'm a Beauty Writer and For The First Time In My life I've Found a Concealer That Makes Foundation Moot
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I'm Blown Away by This New Buttery Smooth Concealer
Chanel Les Beiges
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I Finally Found a Bronzer I Actually Like
Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation Lives Up to the Hype
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With Countless Editor Favorites
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With a Myriad of Editor Favorites
I’m Picky About My Sunscreen, but I Swear By This One for Non-Greasy, Perpetually Glowing Skin
I'm Picky About Sunscreen, but This Best-Selling Formula Gives My Oily Skin a Gorgeous, Dewy Glow
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
Kjaer Weis New Skin Tint Review
I Exclusively Use Tinted Moisturizers, and This Creamy, Breathable Option Is My New Summer Favorite