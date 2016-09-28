Julianne Hough Had a Beauty Marathon Yesterday

We’re always freaking out over celebrities wearing, like, five outfits in one day (Blake Lively, we’re looking at you), but we think it’s equally as important to draw attention to those that pull off multiple beauty looks in less than 24 hours. And that’s exactly why we’re chatting about Dancing With the Stars judge and DIY beauty queen, Julianne Hough.

Girlfriend had a beauty marathon yesterday, and if you ask us, she totally killed it with both looks.

First on her schedule was a luncheon in support of Revlon's Women's Health Mission, where she sported a loose updo, courtesy of Jill Buck, and makeup by Spencer Barnes. He opted for a super sexy and dramatic smoky eye, of which made Hough's pretty eyes totally pop.

It's been a busy day! @juleshough looking so stunning for @revlon event 💄 #glamsquad #juliannehough #REVLONMILLION #LOVEISON A photo posted by Jill (@jill901) on Sep 27, 2016 at 6:45pm PDT

Then it was back to work at the CBS studios for another episode of DWTS. Naturally, that required a whole different look. Buck created a sleek top knot, and Barnes went for gorgeous matte shades in brown and burgundy. The hair was really the dramatic transformation in this situation, as the eye makeup looks slightly similar. Why start from scratch when you can freshen it up, right?

And if you're oogling over her brows (we are), you should know that he filled them in with Brett Freedman's Laser Brow pencil.

We're sure this was a process, but one we'd GLADLY go through anyway. So if you need a vacay day from DWTS, Julianne, hit us up.