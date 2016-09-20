Julianne Hough's Green Eye Makeup Is Giving Us All the Mermaid Vibes

The mermaid aesthetic has taken over our lives. Even though summer is over and we're no longer lounging at the beach, the trend is still omnipresent. We've seen it on nail art, makeup brushes, and more hairstyles than we can count. And now, on Julianne Hough.

The dancer/actress' new gig as a judge on Dancing With The Stars has also been doubling as a beauty residency of sorts, which we definitely aren't complaining about especially after seeing her transform into an IRL mermaid last night.

Her electric green liner on the inner corners of her eyes and teal blue eyeshadow along her top and bottom lash lines (created by makeup artist Spencer Barnes!) combined with her beach waves? I mean, the whimsical, oceanic vibe is pretty damn clear.

Julianne's stylist, Jill, also captioned the photo "mermaid glow," which kind of gave it away, too. The only reasonable response to this entire look is five of the clapping hands emojis.

Jill also hashtagged the photo "rope braid," which makes us think that there's a surprise going on in the back of her hair that we can't quite see.

We're taking this as just another reason to step outside the box when it comes to our day-to-day eyeliner. Not much can beat feeling (and looking) like a mermaid.