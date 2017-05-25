Daily Beauty Buzz: Julianne Hough's Rose Gold Eye Makeup

If your go-to summer drink is a glass of rosé, the next logical step is to add the heavy metal shade to your makeup routine. The color’s middle ground status between gold and silver is what makes it a universally flattering makeup color. But, how exactly do you wear it? Look no further than one of Julianne Hough’s Dancing with the Stars finale makeup looks for inspiration.

To make sure her eye makeup didn’t smudge during filming, Hough’s makeup artist Spencer Barnes started by prepping her lids with e.l.f. Mineral Eyeshadow Primer ($2; elfcosmetics.com). Next Barnes worked with the cool shades in e.l.f.’s Nude Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette ($10; elfcosmetics.com). Since the goal was the make Hough’s blue eyes pop on stage, Barnes used e.l.f. Eyeshadow “C” Brush ($3; elfcosmetics.com) to sweep mauve pinks over her lid. Next, Barnes added dimension by dipping e.l.f.’s Beautifully Precise Smudge Brush ($5; elfcosmetics.com) into the palette’s matte golden-tan shades and brushing the shadows along her lower lash line. The pro wet e.l.f’s Precise Eyeshadow Brush ($5; elfcosmetics.com) with e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set ($3; elfcosmetics.com) and used it to apply the palette’s steel blue pearlescent shadow over the mauves on the lid. He built the eye out from the lash line to create the ombré effect.

Peachy pink bush and a matte lip rounded out the look, which is we’re willing to bet you’re going to recreate for all of your summer rooftop gatherings this season.