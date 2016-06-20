Looks Like Kardashian Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Is Launching a Cosmetics Line!

Beauty dreams really do come true. It looks like Joyce Bonelli, famously known as one of the Kardashian’s regular makeup artists, is launching her own makeup collection.

Just take a deep breath and let that sink in for a second. Good? OK. In a super sped up, disorienting Instagram video, Bonelli took all her fans inside what looks to be a beauty factory, where we can catch a glimpse of products in their early stages of development. She posted the video along with the caption, "jOYCEBONELLi™ COSMÉTIQUES." Sounds like the name of a new brand, no?

Hopefully this means that we'll have an easier time recreating some of our favorite Kardashian beauty looks.

As of right now, her speedy Instagram video is literally all we know about the cosmetic line. However, that hasn't stopped us from dreaming up what could be. Here’s a few products on our wishlist at the moment:

1. A glossy nude lipstick. We've seen it on Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kris. It's a signature, and we need to know her secrets.

💄MY LIL BARBIEEEEEEEE 💋™ @krisjenner #MAKEUPBYjOYCE @jorgeserranohair A photo posted by jOYCEBONELLi™ (@joycebonelli) on Jun 9, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

2. Falsies full enough to give us the Khloe Kardashian lash. Actually, KoKo just touted a mascara that Joyce always uses on her, so maybe she'll launch a mascara and a set of faux lashes. A girl can dream, OK?

CAAAAAAAANNNNN WE TALK ABOUT LAST NIGHT KTHANXBYEEEEE 😱😱😱😱😱💸💸💸💸💸🌹™ @khloekardashian #IFUCKINGLOVEYOU #KHLOEKARDASHIAN #MAKEUPBYjOYCE #JENATKINHAIR #MONICAROSE #FALLON A photo posted by jOYCEBONELLi™ (@joycebonelli) on Feb 18, 2016 at 8:52am PST

3. A brow pencil because these eyebrows are all the goals. Just all of 'em.

STARTED OUR DAY AT 5am CANT EVEN REMEMBER THE FIRST LOOK WE DID BUT HERE IS THE 2nd 💸💸💸💸 #EVERYDAYMUSE @khloekardashian @jenatkinhair #MAKEUPBYjOYCE A photo posted by jOYCEBONELLi™ (@joycebonelli) on Feb 23, 2016 at 11:19pm PST

Between Kylie Cosmetics and Jen Atkin’s OUAI Haircare, it isn’t a huge shock to see Joyce Bonelli coming out with her own collection, too. We’re just crossing our fingers that a Kardashian grams a pic of this cosmetic line ASAP.