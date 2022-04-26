Jones Road's First-Ever Foundation Is Perfect for a No Makeup-Makeup Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

F-bombs usually don't get thrown around when talking about makeup, but it's not often that a product like Jones Road's WTF Moisture Tint comes along.

WTF is an acronym for What The Foundation, but it's also a playful nod to founder Bobbi Brown's reaction to the first time she tried the final formula of her clean beauty brand's first-ever foundation.

"I think this is such a unique product because it's not really a tinted moisturizer and it's not really a foundation," Brown exclusively tells InStyle. "WTF gives you coverage without looking like you have a foundation on. When I put it on for the first time, I was like, what the F—, hence the name."

The secret to the product's glowy (not greasy), weightless, second-skin finish is a handful of skincare-favorite ingredients, including jojoba oil, vitamin E, sodium hyaluronate, propanedial, and glycerin. Together, the humectants and emollients nourish the skin and provide a seamless, blended finish.

WTF comes in 12 flexible shades that are designed to correspond to the brand's Face Pencil, which can be layered on areas that need targeted coverage, such as redness around the nose or dark under-eye circles. The foundation retails for $42 and is available now at jonesroadbeauty.com and Jones Road's flagship store in Montclair, New Jersey.

"We worked very hard to get the shades right and all of them correspond with the Face Pencils. Some people may need a different color in the winter and summer, and they can mix them during the in-between months," the legendary makeup artist suggests. "A lot of women of color have two-toned skin, so sometimes they may need two shades, but most people will find their match in one color."

Jones Road Launched Its First Foundation – and We Tried It

Creating a complexion product that works across ages and skin types was also important. "I'm in my mid-60s and I have girls on my team in their 20s and 30s. When the formula looked good on every single person, we knew we had the one," Brown says. "If it just worked on girls with perfect skin it wouldn't be exciting, and if it just worked on people with life in their face [Brown's way of saying mature skin], it wouldn't be good enough either."

As for application, it really boils down to personal preference. If you prefer sponges, Brown recommends using one that isn't too porous, as that would absorb the product rather than help you blend it. For brush fans, she says to use a flat brush like the brand's Skin Brush. Brown's preferred method? Just her fingertips, which Jones Road fans will be used to thanks to the brand's cult-beloved Miracle Balm.

The most important thing to remember is that a little goes a long way and that you can build more coverage. "How you apply WTF will give you different finishes, Brown says. "I always start with the least amount possible and that gives just the most natural look, but I've seen people put it on in a denser manner for more coverage."

With Brown's tips in mind, six InStyle editors with different skin types and foundation preferences put WTF Moisture Tint to the test ahead of its launch. Our honest thoughts, ahead.