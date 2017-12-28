Daily Beauty Buzz: Joan Smalls’s Green Eyeshadow

Your first instinct for New Year’s Eve makeup might be silver, gold, and bronze glitter everything, but why not keep ‘em all guessing? Take a cue from Joan Smalls and break out your less frequented colorful palette. Subtly matching her necklace and tank top, Smalls swept a metallic green eyeshadow hue over the entirety of her eyelid, blending out the color to the outer corners of her eyes.

To get a similar look, try using a product like Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Defining Eye Shadow in Hyper Teal ($26; macys.com).

By opting for a metallic color, you can still get some of the sparkle and shine commonly associated with NYE without really going there. She kept her lower lash line free of the color, finishing off her beauty look with groomed full eyebrows and bare, slightly glossy lips.

Whether that radiance is the work of good lighting and an iPhone camera, highlighter, or just her amazing natural glow, we’ll never know.