Jessica Alba's Latest Photo Shoot = Serious '90s Beauty Vibes

The '90s were the decade of the choker, spaghetti straps, tousled hair (thank you, Kate Moss), and jelly sandals among many other trends. Now, Jessica Alba is bringing it all back (minus the sandals, thank god) and she looks so effortlessly sexy.

The actress is posing like it’s 1997 in a video for Honest Beauty’s spring 2016 Moody campaign and yes, you guessed it, she is wearing a double choker, a Marsala-hued lip, and tousled waves. There is also a very strong Eva Herzigova vibe we're getting from the clip. But after watching the video (at least five times), we’re now pretty sure that Alba can pull off any fashion or beauty look regardless of the decade it originates from.

Heading back to the 90s for this #HonestBeauty look (link in bio!) Rocking my choker and Marsala Lip Crayon all spring long. #TheCraft #CurrentMood #Moody | Shot by the fab @hannahillierphotography A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 19, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

This is what people call timeless beauty, we guess.