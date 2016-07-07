Jenny Fox and Ulta Are Teaming Up to Create the Perfect Palette 

Beauty history has been made. For the first time ever, Ulta is collaborating with digital beauty influencer. Drum roll, please... It's vlogger Jenny Fox! Ulta Beauty and Jenny Fox (AKA, MissJenFabulous) are releasing a limited-edition 12-piece eyeshadow palette, available in stores on July 10 for only 20 bucks.

In case you're unaware, Jenny Fox is a YouTube star who has nearly a 950,000 followers. She's known for her bubbly personality and super informative (and honest!) beauty videos. If you're a nail fan, you definitely know who she is. Girl posts a nail art video on the reg.

I can finally show you guys an official sneak peek!!! I've created an eyeshadow palette with @ultabeauty 😱🎉 It will be available online July 10th and in stores July 24th! I will have a video up on my YouTube channel on the 10th showing you swatches and a full tutorial ☺️ This is all because of you guys, so thank you for watching my videos and always being so supportive 💓💓💓 #UltaXJennyFox A photo posted by 👸🏼 Jenny Fox (@jennyclairefox) on Jun 29, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

So what's this launch all about? Well, the Miss Fabulous Palette is the best of both worlds if you like variety in your eye makeup looks. It includes matte shadows for an everyday look and shimmery textures for a glam going out look. Apparently Jenny's fave shades are Guru and Arizona.

Not gonna lie, we are totally drooling over Jenny's amazing color selection.

But be warned, the set is only available through December, so you're going to want to add to cart sooner rather than later.

BRB, just going to casually count down the days until we can test out what looks like eyeshadow perfection. Stay tuned...