Daily Beauty Buzz: J.Lo's Glossy Nude Lip

Erin Lukas
Apr 28, 2017

Back in middle and high school, a swipe of crystal clear lip gloss was probably the most essential part of your makeup routine. Along with securing your cool girl status, stickiness and lingering glitter also came with wearing the lip product.

In 2017 along with chokers, slip dresses, and blue eyeshadow, lip gloss is another ‘90s trend making a comeback. If you spent most of the decade with your hair stuck to your shiny lip, you might not be completely sold on swapping your bullets and liquid lipsticks for a gloss. However, Jennifer Lopez’s 2017 Latin Billboard Awards makeup look is about to change all of that. J.Lo paired her metallic sienna brown smoky eye with a glossy nude lip that was a few shades like than her eye makeup. The result: A lip that makes a smoky eye and bronzed skin look even sexier.

To get the look, apply a cocktail of L’Oreal Paris’s Infallible Paints Lip Color in Nude Star and Spicy Blush ($8 each; target.com). These tubes are smudge-proof, waterproof, and better yet, deliver the same shine as the sparkly tubes of gloss from your school days minus the tacky consistency.

It looks like our matte lipsticks are going to be going on a break.

8 Lip Glosses that Put Your High School Tubes to Shame
<p>Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Bordeaux</p>
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Bordeaux

Nothing says fall quite like a moody wine-stained lip. Instead of sticking to a traditional bullet, swipe on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Bordeaux shade for a twist on the seasonal makeup staple.

Courtesy
Anastasia Beverly Hills $16 SHOP NOW
<p>Smith &amp; Cult Lip Lacquer in Now Kith</p>
Smith & Cult Lip Lacquer in Now Kith

If you're looking for a way to channel your inner-Posh Spice, consider the search over. Smith & Cult’s nude is the perfect neutral shade worthy of the sophisticated ‘90s style icon.

Courtesy
Smith and Cult $22 SHOP NOW
<p>H&amp;M Lip Gloss in Flamenco</p>
H&M Lip Gloss in Flamenco

It’s true: A red lip will never go out of style, but every once in a while you may have the urge to switch things up a little bit. A shiny crimson lip is just the right upgrade that doesn’t veer far from your signature shade.

Courtesy
H&M $10 SHOP NOW
<p>NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Area</p>
NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Area

NARS’ Velvet Lip Glides will not only add a bit of sheen to your fall lip wardrobe, but also hold up throughout your morning coffee, lunch, and happy hour glass of wine.

Courtesy
Nars $26 SHOP NOW
<p>Estée Lauder&nbsp;Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion in Ripe</p>
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion in Ripe

What glides on smoothly and is loaded with just as much color as your favorite lipstick? Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion. This universally flattering berry gloss is also infused with nourishing jojoba and sunflower oils to keep lips hydrated.

Courtesy
Estee Lauder $32 SHOP NOW
<p>RMS Lip Shine in Sublime</p>
RMS Lip Shine in Sublime

Natural makeup junkies listen up because there’s a gloss out there for you too. RMS’ pot of pretty rose petal pink lip color is infused with moringa oil and vitamins A and C, which will provide a boost of hydration in times of peak lip dryness. 

Courtesy
RMS Beauty $25 SHOP NOW
<p>Soap &amp; Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Plumping Gloss in Sugar Spun</p>
Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Plumping Gloss in Sugar Spun

While a clear gloss may have been a mainstay in your Caboodle, the product is still worthy of a spot in your current makeup bag. Soap & Glory’s transparent gloss has a hint of shimmer to finish off a no makeup-makeup look or to compliment a smoky eye.

Courtesy
Soap & Glory $10 SHOP NOW
<p>NYX Cosmetics Lip Lustre Glossy Tint in Rustic Mirage</p>
NYX Cosmetics Lip Lustre Glossy Tint in Rustic Mirage

If you’ve been rocking a trendy matte brown lip, why not take a high-shine version for a spin? NYX’s mauve-brown looks like it was made to be worn while partaking in fall activities.

Courtesy
NYX $7 SHOP NOW
