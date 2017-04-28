Daily Beauty Buzz: J.Lo's Glossy Nude Lip

Back in middle and high school, a swipe of crystal clear lip gloss was probably the most essential part of your makeup routine. Along with securing your cool girl status, stickiness and lingering glitter also came with wearing the lip product.

In 2017 along with chokers, slip dresses, and blue eyeshadow, lip gloss is another ‘90s trend making a comeback. If you spent most of the decade with your hair stuck to your shiny lip, you might not be completely sold on swapping your bullets and liquid lipsticks for a gloss. However, Jennifer Lopez’s 2017 Latin Billboard Awards makeup look is about to change all of that. J.Lo paired her metallic sienna brown smoky eye with a glossy nude lip that was a few shades like than her eye makeup. The result: A lip that makes a smoky eye and bronzed skin look even sexier.

To get the look, apply a cocktail of L’Oreal Paris’s Infallible Paints Lip Color in Nude Star and Spicy Blush ($8 each; target.com). These tubes are smudge-proof, waterproof, and better yet, deliver the same shine as the sparkly tubes of gloss from your school days minus the tacky consistency.

It looks like our matte lipsticks are going to be going on a break.