Once Again, J.Lo's Makeup Look Will Leave You Totally Inspired

Let's just throw one thing out there: Jennifer Lopez pretty much is always wearing a makeup look that I want on my face immediately. I can't tell you how many times I've tested highlighter with the hope that, this time, maybe I'll achieve J.Lo's glow.

So, obviously, I want to copy her latest look, a glowy, fresh, just plain stunning creation by makeup artist Mary Phillips. BTW, she's the same genius, beauty mastermind behind many of Chrissy Teigen's best looks.

Phillips created a look for J.Lo that consisted of a super glossy pink-nude lip, a little flush on the apples of the cheeks, defined brows, and lots of lashes. That perfect blowout is courtesy of the singer's hairstylist Lorenzo Martin. After thorough investigation of his Instagram, we found out he is responsible for some of our favorite J.Lo hair moments. The proof is in the pictures below.

#JLoVegas Thank you @lorealparisofficial for helping us get ready for the show!!! #ALLIHAVE #jlo A photo posted by Lorenzo Martin (@lorenzomartinjr) on Jan 30, 2016 at 11:56am PST

Amazing, right?