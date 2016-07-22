Jenna Marbles Just Took the "100 Layers" Beauty Videos to the Next Level 

If you've been following beauty vlogger trends, you're probably aware of the whole "100 layers" craze. It started with a nail artist who applied 116 shades of nail polish, thereby creating a nail polish mountain of sorts. Since then, other vloggers have hopped aboard the excessive application ship with 100 layers of liquid lipstick, mascara, and even foundation.

YouTube comedian Jenna Marbles, however, has outdone them all in her recent video.

In it, she wears 100 layers of all of the above, all at the same time. But she didn't stop there. She also applied 100 coats of spray tan on the same arm, 100 coats of hair spray, and 100 faux eyelashes (50 on each eye). We gotta tell you, the latter kind of made us a little scared.

"I was like, 'I want to do this, but I want to do it hard AF,'" she says in the video. "Since day one, I did not come here to play games. If I'm going to do a beauty video, it's going to be the Epic Meal Time of beauty videos."

She wasn't kidding around.

What's next? After this brave segment (yes, applying that many falsies is what we consider bravery), we couldn't even begin to tell you.