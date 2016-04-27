January Jones Just Wore the Most Un-Betty Draper Hairstyle Ever

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 27, 2016 @ 11:45 am

January Jones's sunkissed locks have been giving us major hair envy since her early Mad Men days. They even helped her get a beauty deal with Kérastase (deservingly so). And while we usually see her donning glamorous Hollywood waves, Wednesday night she proved that she can pull off any hairstyle.

Jones was all smiles at an event in Los Angeles sporting a topknot and distressed denim. Pretty casual, you may think, but somehow the actress made it look red carpet-worthy. How? No idea. It's her vibe, we guess. She is just so stunning.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, we also found out out why Jones has been growing out her hair for the past few months. And, no, it's not for a movie role. In her own words...umm...hashtags rather: #growitoutonlytocutitoffagain

Makes sense.

