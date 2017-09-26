Daily Beauty Buzz: January Jones’s Hot Pink Lipstick 

Vampy lipstick might be synonymous with fall, but January Jones has other ideas. Instead of opting for the burgundy hue that’s been taking over every red carpet, the Mad Men alum pulled a Betty Draper and broke out her pink lipstick for the FOX Fall Party, but went for a fuchsia shade that coordinated with the flowers on her dress.

To complement her hot pink lips, celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, a pro who also works with stars like Emma Stone and Cindy Crawford, created a classic cat eye with a precise and clean wing, brushed up brows, and a subtle rosy pink flush on her cheeks.

No word on the exact shade or product Goodwin enlisted the help of, but Tom Ford’s Matte Lip Color in Electric Pink ($54; sephora.com) should give you a similar look.

Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell styled her fringe identical to the curtain bangs you’ve been seeing all over Pinterest and added in soft saves to her shoulder-grazing lob.