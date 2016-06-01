These Are January Jones's Go-To Beauty Products 

January Jones's bright blond hair and bold red lip are just as iconic as her character Betty Draper's look on Mad Men. But believe it or not, there was a time when the blond bombshell and working mom sported visible lip liner, shimmery lipstick, and pencil-thin brows. Now that she's got her own routine down pat (not without some experimentation from time-to-time like her cotton candy pink hair she briefly rocked in 2015), she's also solidified her go-to lineup of beauty products. Read on to find out the five hair, makeup, skin care items Jones can't live without.

with reporting by Kahlana Barfield Brown