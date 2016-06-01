These Are January Jones's Go-To Beauty Products 

InStyle Staff
Jun 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

January Jones's bright blond hair and bold red lip are just as iconic as her character Betty Draper's look on Mad Men. But believe it or not, there was a time when the blond bombshell and working mom sported visible lip liner, shimmery lipstick, and pencil-thin brows. Now that she's got her own routine down pat (not without some experimentation from time-to-time like her cotton candy pink hair she briefly rocked in 2015), she's also solidified her go-to lineup of beauty products. Read on to find out the five hair, makeup, skin care items Jones can't live without. 

with reporting by Kahlana Barfield Brown

Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral

Jones turns to this lightweight Kérastase mask when she needs to revive her dehyrdated strands. I have really fine hair, and this mask doesn't weigh it down," she says. "I normally leave it in for five minutes, but if I need extra moisture, I keep it in for 30." 

Tracie Martyn Face And Body Resculpting Cream 

For an instant slimming effect from head-to-toe, Jones slathers on this rose-scented elasticity-boosting cream. "It's for face, neck, legs, arms, and anywhere that needs firming," she says. 

Chanel Rouge Allure Lip Colour In Coromandel

Betty Draper wouldn't be Betty without her matte red lip, and it's a classic beauty look that Jones routinely visits herself. Although she's tested many bullets throughout the years, nothing compares to this Chanel shade, "I have so many great reds, but this one from Chanel is my favorite," Jones reveals. "It's the perfect shade for my skin tone."

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Original Oil 

Between regularly using heat tools, brushing, and coloring hair, split ends are inevitable. To help prevent future strands from splitting, take a cue from Jones and use an oil such as this one from Kérastase. "I like to put this on my ends before blow-drying, when my hair is still damp. It prevents them from splitting," says Jones. 

Shani Darden Resurface Retinol Reform 

If you have sensitive skin and you're in the market for a gentle multitasking skin care product, look no further than this product in Jones's arsenal. "I have sensitive skin, and this retinol product doesn't irritate it at all. It gets rid of blemishes and wrinkles. It's been a game changer in my skin-care routine," explains Jones. 

