Get Ready to Pop Some Champagne: The Only Highlighter You Need This Summer Has Arrived

Youtuber Jaclyn Hill is famous for her beauty videos and it's easy to see why — she's beautiful, bubbly, talented, and bright. BECCA Cosmetics is a brand famous for some of the industry's best products — they're creamy, pigmented, unique, and show-stopping. So when these two beauty powerhouses joined forces to create a new limited edition Shimmering Skin Perfector, what do you think happened? The latest and greatest cheek highlighter, obviously. It's called Champagne Pop, and it's taking Sephora by storm. In fact, it was the most purchased product on the first day of its release—and it's your new summer beauty must-have

Anyone who's used a BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector before knows that they are the cheek highlighter that dreams are made of. The luminous smooth powders are soft to the touch and blend like liquid. They last all day and provide the best highlight in the beauty game. The brand's latest collab with Jaclyn Hill doesn't fall short — it boasts the same exact formulation in a brand new shade. If you're a fan of Jaclyn Hill, then you know she is the queen of highlighting. Every YouTube video, Snapchat, and Instagram shows off her brilliantly radiant complexion. Who better to collaborate with the BECCA brand than her?

Champagne Pop is described as a "soft white gold with pinky peachy undertones", it's a pinch lighter than their beloved "Opal" shade and warmer than their cooler toned highlighter "Moonstone". It was developed with Jaclyn's extremely fair-skined sister in mind, so this shade (which doubles as a great blush or bronzer topper) is made to be used on the widest spectrum of skin tones possible.

Perfect for bronzed babes, this highlighter is not for the faint of heart. Of course a very light dusting can look subtle, but this product is for those who want their cheeks-on-fleek to be seen from the satellites in space. The warm undertone provides the perfect sheen for the season, and with such a versatile shade, Champagne Pop goes with any look in a dramatic and beautiful way.

So, is it worth the hype? I'd say, absolutely! Countless beauty gurus on social media are dubbing this "the best highlighter they've ever used", and with good reason. With a price point of $38, Champagne Pop may be a little steep for some, but if you've had your eye on the BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfectors for a while, I'd say go for it because The Jaclyn Hill x Becca shade is definitely the most universal of the product line; with the large pan and minimal amount you need to apply, just one $38 splurge could last you years. Plus, who doesn't want that signature Jaclyn Hill glow?!

Jaclyn Hill x BECCA Cosmetics Champagne Pop is limited edition, available online July 3 at sephora.com and in-stores on July 16.