IT Cosmetics Is Finally Coming to a Sephora Near You

Soon you’ll be able to pick up all your Bye Bye Undereye and Confidence in a Cream goods at the same time you stock up on Formula X polish and OUAI Texture Spray That’s right, IT Cosmetics is making it Sephora official.

To be clear, this won’t be the brand’s first ever appearance in the beauty mega-store. Last September, WWD reported that certain products would make their Sephora debut at 100 stores.

But this September, the brand told InStyle they will be expanding to all Sephora stores and launching two exclusives. Save up some spending cash!

RELATED: The Cutest Colors for Manicures and Pedicures

Judging off several posts on Instagram, it looks like the brand new radiance-boosting IT Cosmetics Secret Sauce Clinically Advanced Miraculous Anti-Aging Moisturizer is one of them.

VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.

In addition to making big moves in the retail space, IT Cosmetics is taking on fall with 16 new launches, from products specifically made to target redness to new formulas to tackle acne head on.