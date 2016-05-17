Irina Shayk Wore Glitter All Over Her Eyelids, Looks Like an Actual Shooting Star

You know us — we're always on board when it comes to glitter. Life's too hard anyway, so we might as well incorporate some shimmer in it. Shay Mitchell knows it, Gigi Hadid knows it, we all know it.

So today your dose of glitter magic is delivered by the stunning Irina Shayk. The model is in Cannes shooting a beauty campaign for L'Oréal Paris and judging by this Instagram photo, it is going to be dazzling. Girl looks just as glitzy and glam as an actual shooting star.

With that being said, we are totally obsessed with the way the gold glitter is completely covering Shayk's eyelids and brows.

Cannes #goldobsession shoot day with my darling @irinashayk 💛💛💛💛 #lorealcannes2016 #lorealista A photo posted by Cyril Chapuy (@chapuyc) on May 16, 2016 at 11:44pm PDT

Maybe tomorrow we'll give our matte palette a break and really go for the glitter.