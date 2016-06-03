This Makeup Look Might Make You Dizzy, But It's Impressive

Much of the makeup you see while scrolling though your Instagram feed could easily be described as "pretty." And while Vancouver-based makeup artist, Mimi Choi, does plenty of pretty makeup, she definitely doesn't shy away from more conceptual looks, either. For example, as part of a collaboration with @Beck for #BeckWOW, she created a look featuring six eyes and six lips that will make you positively dizzy looking at it.
But, guys, it's awesome.
While that's certainly one of the weirdest things you'll come across on her channel, Mimi has created some other unusual, but downright amazing things with makeup, too.
A less dramatic version of my multiple-faced makeup look for my collaboration with @beck for #beckWOW. The amazing single "WOW" has officially been released -- Go check it out on beck.com
I've always liked faces. I like looking at them, painting on them and creating them. I think that all faces are beautiful. Partial face painting using MAKE UP FOR EVER flash case in bright.
Clearly she's a very talented eye drawer. This one, on her leg, would make an amazing tattoo, no? Her feed has numerous looks utilizing the makeup eyes she's become so good at drawing.
A CRANE FLY makeup illusion. Hand-painted using @stilacosmetics Stay-All-Day liquid eyeliner, @makeupforeverofficial Aqua XL black & brown eye pencils and @nyxcosmetics white eyeliner. Why am I feeling itchy everywhere now?
How realistic is this crane fly she drew on her hand? To create the look, she used Stila Stay All Day eyeliner and products from Make Up For Ever and NYX.
Kiss it better, baby. TARANTULA lip art -- hand-painted using @makeupforeverofficial flash case, @nyxcosmetics matte black liquid eyeliner, @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and @katvondbeauty Bow N Arrow liquid lipstick
You don't even have to like spiders to appreciate the craftsmanship of this drawn-on tarantula. We'll leave you with this one, but she has other makeup-drawn spiders on her feed, as well.