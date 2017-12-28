8 Foundations That Double as Instagram Filters 

Courtesy, Time Inc. Photo Studio
Erin Lukas
Dec 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Harsh office lighting, a dimly lit dive bar, or dark under eye circles the morning after a late night, there's an Instagram filter you can use to hide that. When you're offline, a foundation with a light-diffusing, soft-focus is your alternative. Because let's face it: Although we all want a clear, perfect complexion 24/7, very few of us were actually born with good skin genes, or follow the healthy lifestyle that's needed to keep our complexions flawless.

These pore-blurring, imperfection-masking, smoothing foundations are the equivalent of editing your photos with your favorite filter—except, instead of asking what app you used, everyone will want to know the secrets of your skincare routine.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help You Winterize Your Skincare Routine

1 of 8 Courtesy

Smashbox Photo Filter Powder Foundation 

Powder often gets the blame for causing "ghostface" in photos, but this creamy foundation smooths over discoloration, uneven texture, and blemishes without adding any flashback. Basically, every snap you take on nights out when you're wearing this foundation will be 'gram-worthy. 

Smashbox $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Professional Makeup HD Foundation 

Whether you're on or off camera, this light-diffusing foundation leaves skin with a silky smooth finish. 

NYX $9 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 

While Rihanna's perfect complexion can only be credited to extremely good genes, she's blessed the rest of us with the next best thing: 40 shades of Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Foundation. The soft-focus finish blurs pores, fine lines, blemishes, and redness and has a water-resistant formula that doesn't clog pores. 

Fenty Beauty $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Revlon PhotoReady Airbrush Effect Makeup 

A buildable, natural matte finish and $15 price tag make this Revlon bottle a staple you'll always stock up on during drugstore runs. 

Revlon $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation 

We're convinced that Instagram's infamous "pretty" Stories filter was inspired by the natural radiance Laura Mercier's lightweight foundations adds to complexions. The formula is spiked with a luxe blend of oils that nourish, balance, and leave skin glowing.

Laura Mercier $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick 

This stick foundation glides on like velvet and leaves skin looking just as soft and smooth. The built-in sponge applicator comes in handy for an even allover application or buffing out any hard lines. 

Nars $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation 

Don't believe the hype surrounding Huda Beauty's velvety, imperfection-blurring foundation? Just ask one of the 5000+ people who joined the waitlist of one of its 30 shades before it dropped at Sephora. 

Huda Beauty $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation 

Wet n Wild tested their foundation infused with a shine-free light-adjusting complex under seven different lighting conditions to insure that wherever you're spontaneously taking a photo, your complexion is going to look *perfect.* 

Wet 'n' Wild $6 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!