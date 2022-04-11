Spring's Most Playful Beauty Trend Was Made For Makeup Newbies

Every time I find out about a new beauty trend, my immediate thought is that it's great for others. With subpar makeup skills, I feel like I can never keep up, especially considering trends like contouring, Euphoria makeup, or any cool cat-eye variation. This spring, however, is going to be my time to shine.

Celebrities have recently been spotting inner-eye pops of color using both eyeliner and eyeshadow, and it looks so easy to recreate. At the Oscars, Tati Gabrielle used gold to turn up the elegance and open up her eyes. For the after party, Megan Fox chose to accentuate her eyes with a pop of matching baby blue shadow. Lil Nas X followed suit with his Grammys look. To seal its place as an official trend, inner eye corner makeup was also spotted on the runways during New York Fashion Week.

The list goes on, and it's perfect for both minimalists who love a clean makeup look and for maximalists who play with bold colors and 3D embellishments.

VIDEO: How to Do the Celebrity-Loved Crystal Eye Makeup Trend That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

Makeup newbies, rejoice! All you need to hop on this trend is eyeliner or highly-pigmented eyeshadow in a color you like, and, maybe, a makeup brush for application. (I'm team finger-painting, but I know some looks require more finesse.) If you want to step it up, you can play with some lash glue to stick on pearls, rhinestones, foil, and more.

See a few of our favorite takes on the trend to inspire your own looks.