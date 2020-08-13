Hunter Schafer's First Beauty Gig Is With Shiseido Makeup
The Euphoria star will appear in the Japanese brand's campaigns in 2021.
The pandemic may have paused production on season two of Euphoria, but the hit HBO show's influence on the beauty industry hasn't slowed down.
Following in the footsteps of her co-stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferrera, Hunter Schafer is the latest Euphoria member to land their own beauty campaign. On Aug. 12, luxury Japanese brand Shiseido named Schafer the new global brand ambassador for its makeup division.
"We are so thrilled to collaborate with someone as creative, expressive, and authentic as Hunter,” James Boehmer, global
artistic director for Shiseido Makeup, said in a statement. “She really represents the current zeitgeist of beauty in that there are no rules, no boundaries, and no restrictions.”
While the first season of Euphoria was celebrated for its depiction of the teenage experience and the dreamy, over-the-top makeup looks that go along with it, Schafer's character, Jules, quickly became a fan favorite.
Jules wore eyeliner drawn in dreamy cloud shapes, cried in orange neon tears, blue eye glitter, and exaggerated silver foil lashes. Schafer's red carpet makeup looks are just as whimsy and experimental.
"When I look at Shiseido, I see a level of artistic energy that is really unique," Schafer says of her new role. "As someone who likes to be artistic with makeup, that was something that instantly attracted me to the brand. Shiseido is about more than trying to look pretty or appeal to a specific standard of beauty. Shiseido is parallel to art.”
VIDEO: What Every Beginner Needs to Have in Their Makeup Kit
Schafer is one of many trans faces who have fronted beauty brands in recent years. In 2019, trans model Teddy Quinlivan starred in a campaign for Chanel Beauty.
While Shiseido Makeup marks Schafer's first leading beauty role, she has previously appeared in Sephora's “Identify as We” campaign.
Schafer's first Shiseido Makeup campaign arrives in 2021.