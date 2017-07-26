Huda Beauty's New Foundation Is Going to Replace Your Instagram Filters

If anyone knows a thing or two about taking the perfect makeup Instagram shot, it's Huda Kattan. Since the makeup vlogger launched her makeup line Huda Beauty, faux lashes, liquid lipsticks, and highlighters haven't been the same. So when Kattan shared that one of her new fall product launches would render all photo filter apps necessary, we totally believed her claims.

RELATED: Huda Beauty's Hudamoji App Provides the Dose of Sass Your Keyboard Needs

Let's be honest: There's days when our skin needs a little more than your favorite concealer and a veil of tinted moisturizer. That's where Kattan's #FauxFilter Foundation will step in. The formula will offer full coverage, but will still look like skin—kind of like your favorite photo filter. What's even more exciting is that the foundation will be available in over 20 shades.

#repost @beauteaspilled ❤️❤️❤️ Who's excited for our foundation? #hudabeautyfauxfilter A post shared by shophudabeauty (@shophudabeauty) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

The first foundation in Kattan's line has been a long time coming. Kattan first teased it on Snapchat back in December and again on Instagram stories in February, but judging from the official name reveal and sneak-peek of its packaging that Kattan just shared on Snapchat, it looks like it's going to be worth the wait.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

Kattan hasn't given an official drop date yet, but previously mentioned that the foundation will be available October 2017. Consider this launch another reason to look forward to fall.