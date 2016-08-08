Huda Beauty Is Releasing The Next Must Have Eyeshadow Palette

Huda Kattan is the OG queen of internet beauty and tutorials. Before anyone (and everyone) was doing it, Huda was a YouTube makeup tutorial pioneer. And that is probably why she has almost 15 million followers on her Instagram alone. Casual. As soon as she launched her makeup line Huda Beauty, we were obsessed. Although, at first there were only false lashes, she quickly expanded, first with lip liners, and then with liquid lipsticks, all of which are amazing (that's not so suprising, though.) And then this weekend Huda shared a Snapchat sneak-peek of an upcoming eyeshadow palette.

Although Huda shared very little information on this palette, we'll pretty much take what we can get. In the post, Huda did reveal that we could expect the next piece of Huda Beauty goodness next month. While it's hard to tell the color scheme of the palette since the picture is in black and white, but we can definitely still pick out and admire the shimmery shades. Seriously how pigmented must they be for them to stand out like that?! All bets are they're unbelievable in real life.

The palette is comprised of eighteen shades— and it looks like an even mixture of matte and shimmer, as well as light and dark... so, essentially everything you need in a palette. If there's one person who could replace all of our eyeshadow palettes with just one it's definitely Huda. We're waiting with bated breath to hear more.