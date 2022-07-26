I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Is Only the Second Concealer to Meet My Standards

Meet Huda Beauty’s new #FauxFilter Concealer. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Huda Beauty Faux Filter Concealer
Photo: Courtesy Huda Beauty

I stand by my proclamation that concealers are a good-in-theory, bad-in-practice bamboozle product. I also attest that there was previously only one exception for this, but in a shocking plot twist, a second concealer has entered the chat: Huda Beauty's new #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer.

It's not that I am prejudiced against concealers — I have tried over 100 of them and their shortcomings follow similar patterns of chalkiness, thickness, and patchiness. But I persevered in my hunt for concealer greatness, so when Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter landed on my desk, I approached it with objective judgment and found that … I loved it.

Luminous Matte Buildable Coverage Crease Proof Concealer
Courtesy

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

The concealer, which comes in 29 shades, is the third and latest launch in the #FauxFilter family, following a liquid and stick foundation. In all honesty, the foundations did not do it for me — the coverage and shade options (39 to be exact) are impressive, but the thicker formula made it more difficult to mix with my blush and highlighter. The concealer, on the other hand, caught me by surprise.

Here's what it gets right: A diverse shade range should be expected in 2022, but Huda Beauty takes this a step further by making sure that you find your undertone match, too. The consistency of #FauxFilter is thin, silky, and deceptively moisturizing. When I first applied it to my face, I was worried that this was another chalky formula, but as I began to spread it with my fingers, it melted into my skin. The way it set after a minute was even more impressive — it looked like I had used a primer and a finishing powder, and the skin on my T-zone (where I applied it) blended seamlessly with the rest of my skin.

The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Concealer launched last month and already has hundreds of five-star reviews on Sephora. And if you've yet to be convinced, the picture below demonstrates why I stand behind it and use it repeatedly. Head to Sephora to find your shade.

Faux Filter Side by Side
Courtesy

Before and after using Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Concealer.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Refy Glow Primer
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Sculpting Primer Gives Me Glass-Like Skin
Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes
Finally, a Foundation I Can Use Around My Eczema-Prone Eyes
I'm a Beauty Writer and For The First Time In My life I've Found a Concealer That Makes Foundation Moot
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I'm Blown Away by This New Buttery Smooth Concealer
This Concealer Eliminated My Dark Under-Eyes In Seconds
Thank You, Rihanna, for Making a Concealer That Covers My Dark Circles in Seconds
I Try Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month and This Tinted Serum Is Already a Staple
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Tinted Vitamin C Serum Has Become My New Staple
CLEAN SLATE: Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation
I've Tried Over a Hundred Foundations – This Clean One Is the Best
Liquid Foundations
We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Is the Best Concealer for “Mature” Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Is the Best Concealer for "Mature" Skin
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
Jones Road Launched Its First Foundation – and We Tried It
Jones Road's First-Ever Foundation Is Perfect for a No Makeup-Makeup Look
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled
Under Eye Concealers
After Over 100 Hours of Testing, We Found the Best Under-Eye Concealers
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
best cream blush
Out of the 28 Cream Blushes We Tested, These 8 Gave Our Cheeks the Best Glow
Actresses JLo, Laura Dern, Kerry Washington, and Regina King
6 Game-Changing Makeup Tips for Women Over 40
Supergoop New Cooling SPF Lotion Review
I Tried Supergoop's New SPF Face Lotion That Promises to Be White Cast-Free — Here's How It Went