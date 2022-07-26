I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Is Only the Second Concealer to Meet My Standards

I stand by my proclamation that concealers are a good-in-theory, bad-in-practice bamboozle product. I also attest that there was previously only one exception for this, but in a shocking plot twist, a second concealer has entered the chat: Huda Beauty's new #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer.

It's not that I am prejudiced against concealers — I have tried over 100 of them and their shortcomings follow similar patterns of chalkiness, thickness, and patchiness. But I persevered in my hunt for concealer greatness, so when Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter landed on my desk, I approached it with objective judgment and found that … I loved it.

The concealer, which comes in 29 shades, is the third and latest launch in the #FauxFilter family, following a liquid and stick foundation. In all honesty, the foundations did not do it for me — the coverage and shade options (39 to be exact) are impressive, but the thicker formula made it more difficult to mix with my blush and highlighter. The concealer, on the other hand, caught me by surprise.

Here's what it gets right: A diverse shade range should be expected in 2022, but Huda Beauty takes this a step further by making sure that you find your undertone match, too. The consistency of #FauxFilter is thin, silky, and deceptively moisturizing. When I first applied it to my face, I was worried that this was another chalky formula, but as I began to spread it with my fingers, it melted into my skin. The way it set after a minute was even more impressive — it looked like I had used a primer and a finishing powder, and the skin on my T-zone (where I applied it) blended seamlessly with the rest of my skin.

The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Concealer launched last month and already has hundreds of five-star reviews on Sephora. And if you've yet to be convinced, the picture below demonstrates why I stand behind it and use it repeatedly. Head to Sephora to find your shade.

Before and after using Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Concealer.