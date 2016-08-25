How to Use Green Concealer

Whether on Instagram or in the aisle at CVS, chances are you’ve spotted a green concealer in the last few months. But are you still stumped by exactly how to use it? We got the scoop from pro makeup artists, as well as a dermatologist, on why this extra step might actually be worth a few additional minutes in the morning. “A green undertone can help mask redness from rosacea, blemishes or broken blood vessels,” says San Diego dermatologist Melanie Palm. It’s all about color theory: Green sits opposite red on the color wheel, meaning it can help neutralize that tone of discoloration, says L.A. celebrity makeup artist Allan Avedano.

To start, suss out the condition of your skin. If it’s normal to oily, choose a lightweight liquid like Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid ($28; sephora.com). For dry skin, try an emollient formula like Becca Backlight Targeted Colour Corrector in Pistachio ($30; sephora.com) or this easy to apply cream stick from Marc Jacobs (Beauty Stick Color Corrector in Co(vert) Affairs, $42; sephora.com). Prevent splotchiness by applying moisturizer first to create a smooth canvas. Then dot the pistachio formula over red areas. Work it into skin with a sponge, blending in short circular motions. Buff in your concealer or foundation on top with a dense rounded brush (try It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Magic Erase Bursh #15, $29; itcosmetics.com). “With a thin layer of color corrector, I can use less base and get a more flawless finish,” says Avendano. Make sure to blend in all of the layers until there are no more lines of demarcation.