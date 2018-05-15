The Best Way to Cover Up Fine Lines and Wrinkles, According to Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist 

Meticulously blending your concealer so that you have an even, natural finish, only for it to settle into the very fine lines and wrinkles you covered up an hour earlier, is frustrating (to say the least). It's a common problem. Luckily, Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist of 10 years, Mario Dedivanovic, has a solution.

RELATED: 10 Under-Eye Concealers That'll Erase Your Dark Circles

"One of the biggest mistakes I see is choosing the wrong shade of concealer," he says. "If the concealer is too light, it can end up looking gray or chalky, drawing more attention to fine lines and wrinkles." Dedivanovic says that a hydrating formula with buildable, medium to full coverage like Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer ($28; nordstrom.com) is less likely to get cakey and emphasize what you're trying to conceal.

"Try to avoid dry concealers, as they tend to stick and are not as easily blendable or flexible. Rather, look for a weightless concealer with both coverage and moisture," he adds.

When covering fine lines and wrinkles, start with a tiny amount of concealer so it won't look heavy. Apply it in thin layers and make sure to blend well. As for the age-old question of whether you should apply the product before or after foundation, Dedivanovic recommends concealer as the step in your makeup routine immediately following foundation. "Apply concealer after foundation and blend into the foundation seamlessly," he says. Use a fluffy brush like Surratt Beauty Artistique Face Brush ($230; sephora.com) to set it in place with translucent powder. Dedivanovic likes Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Powder ($38; sephora.com).

VIDEO: 4 Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin

The eye area tends to be more delicate and sensitive than the rest of your face, so Dedivanovic recommends a gentler approach when using concealer on this spot. "The skin around the eye is very thin and delicate so any application should be done lightly," he explains. "I like to first apply a layer of emollient moisturizer or an eye cream, such as Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($29; nordstrom.com), then gently blend the concealer to keep it from settling."

Just as you did with the rest of your face, he says to set it with powder. "Dip a damp sponge or fluffy brush into loose powder, and lightly dab over the concealer," says Dedivanovic.

For extra insurance, he suggests setting the entire face with a glow-boosting, hydrating mist like Tatcha's cult-favorite Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48; sephora.com).