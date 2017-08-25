4 Fresh Ways to Wear The Iconic Cat Eye

The makeup equivalent of a quilted Chanel bag, "a cat eye has never gone out of style, though the shape has changed through the decades," says Erin Parsons, Maybelline New York global makeup artist and the pro behind Gigi Hadid's dramatic look, below. "A pronounced black wing lifts and draws out the eye, creating a strong frame for the face."

With a flick of the wrist, you can take the trend in a daring new direction—just as actress Lily-Rose Depp did for this year's Costume Institute Gala. "Lily said to me, 'Can we go a little further in on the inside of the eyes?'" says Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee. "I thought it was a great idea. The look is kind of reminiscent of early punk, so it felt quite rebellious but still beautiful."

VIDEO: All the Moments Lily-Rose Depp Redefined Cool

And while Lee says there are "no specific rules" when it comes to crafting cat eyes to suit your face, one thing is certain: The variations are limitless. "See where your liner takes you," she says. Here, a few of our favorite interpretations.

For more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, through Amazon, and for digital download now.