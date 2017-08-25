4 Fresh Ways to Wear The Iconic Cat Eye

The makeup equivalent of a quilted Chanel bag, "a cat eye has never gone out of style, though the shape has changed through the decades," says Erin Parsons, Maybelline New York global makeup artist and the pro behind Gigi Hadid's dramatic look, below. "A pronounced black wing lifts and draws out the eye, creating a strong frame for the face."

With a flick of the wrist, you can take the trend in a daring new direction—just as actress Lily-Rose Depp did for this year's Costume Institute Gala. "Lily said to me, 'Can we go a little further in on the inside of the eyes?'" says Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee. "I thought it was a great idea. The look is kind of reminiscent of early punk, so it felt quite rebellious but still beautiful."

And while Lee says there are "no specific rules" when it comes to crafting cat eyes to suit your face, one thing is certain: The variations are limitless. "See where your liner takes you," she says. Here, a few of our favorite interpretations.

1 of 4 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Negative Spaces

After you've traced over your upper lashes, extend the line beyond the outer corner and flick up the end. Then run your liner over the crease of your lid, starting at the inner corner and connecting the end to the outer wing tip. "You can use pointed cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to refine the shape of the lines," says Parsons, who used Maybelline New York Eyestudio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil in Sleek Onyx ($8; maybelline.com) on Hadid.

2 of 4 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Inverted Wings

Once you've lined your upper lashes and flicked out the end into a wing, extend the line slightly from the inner corner of your eye toward the bridge of your nose, says Lee, who used Chanel Calligraphie de Chanel Longwear Intense Cream Eyeliner in Hyperblack ($35; chanel.com) on Depp. Then bring the line in to trace underneath the inner-eye corner.

3 of 4 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Colorful Lines

Create your feline shapes with jewel tones, which will pop but still look elegant. Take a cue from pro Hung Vanngo and work with a gel pencil, like the Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in Whirl(pool) ($25; marcjacobsbeauty.com) he used on Emily Ratajkowski.

4 of 4 Venturelli/WireImage

Bold Flicks

Make your liner double as shadow: Draw your wing above upper lashes, then trace back over that line a few times, making it thicker with each pass. Try using a wide-tip marker for this look; we like Pat McGrath Labs Metalmorphosis 005 Black Dual-Ended Marker ($24; patmcgrath.com).

