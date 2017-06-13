How to Sweat-Proof Your Foundation this Summer

When it comes to wearing foundation on hot summer days, there’s only one word that comes to mind: struggle. It seems like no matter what formula you try or how you apply it, as soon as a couple beads of sweat trickle down your face, it’s game over for your foundation. Along with pilling, the heat can also cause makeup to oxidize, which makes it appear a few shades darker than when it was put on.

“During the summer skin oils are on working on overdrive,” says New York-based hair and makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle. “Along with sweat it can be a nightmare for foundation. Unlike winter formulas where richer emollients can be beneficial for a smooth finish, these same ingredients can cause a sliding disaster in the summer months.”

If your sweaty morning commute leaves your foundation a mess everyday but you don’t want to swap it out for a tinted moisturizer or BB cream, Sprinkle recommends stashing a rosewater spray like Mario Badescu’s cult-favorite Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater ($7; nordstrom.com) and Beautyblender ($20; sephora.com) in your bag. “The quickest fix is using rose spray on a Beautyblender to repair and blend what may have gotten spotty,” he says.

To prevent the need for touchups all together, N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor suggests altering your application method. “Choose long-wearing foundation formulas and formulas with fuller coverage during summer months,” he says noting one of his favorite summer foundations, COVERGIRL’s Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation ($12; ulta.com). “Wear a little of a full coverage product rather than a lot of a sheer product.” The pro recommends starting at the center of your face and using a foundation brush to blend the makeup out towards your jaw and hairline. “Instead of trying to apply the product everywhere, focusing on the center of your face only gives you the Photoshopped look right where you need it, but without having to wear a lot when it's hot out,” explains Sotomayor. “It also makes it even easier to be sure your face and neck always match.”

For extra reassurance, along with changing your foundation application technique Sprinkle also suggests switching your rich, cream moisturizer for a gel-based formula in the summer months, which will also help stop foundation from sliding.