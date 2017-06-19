4 Completely Different Ways to Use Urban Decay’s New Heat Palette 

Within 13 hours of its launch, Urban Decay's new NAKED Heat Palette completely sold out. So, yeah, it’s safe to say that the warm-toned shadow collection is pretty hot. Didn’t get it on the first round? Don’t sweat it, there’s some good news. It’ll be back online at UrbanDecay.com on June 30th and will hit Ulta, Sephora, and Sephora.com on July 13th.

To hold you over, we teamed up with editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli to show you the versatility of the new palette and created four completely different eye makeup looks on different skin tones.

From a pop of burnt orange color to an elegant smoky eye in plums and reds, keep scrolling for a closer look and to find out exactly how to get them at home.

