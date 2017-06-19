4 Completely Different Ways to Use Urban Decay’s New Heat Palette 

Within 13 hours of its launch, Urban Decay's new NAKED Heat Palette completely sold out. So, yeah, it’s safe to say that the warm-toned shadow collection is pretty hot. Didn’t get it on the first round? Don’t sweat it, there’s some good news. It’ll be back online at UrbanDecay.com on June 30th and will hit Ulta, Sephora, and Sephora.com on July 13th.

To hold you over, we teamed up with editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli to show you the versatility of the new palette and created four completely different eye makeup looks on different skin tones. 

From a pop of burnt orange color to an elegant smoky eye in plums and reds, keep scrolling for a closer look and to find out exactly how to get them at home.

A Pop of Color

Scibelli says this is a way to "use the colors in a more conservative way." For this look, our pro basically created a cat eye without the wing. He started with the Urban Decay Primer Potion ($12; sephora.com) and used an angled eyeshadow brush to apply "Dirty Talk," "He-Devil," and "Lumbre" neatly across the top lid close to the lash line. "It's fun for summer, and you also have this metallic flare for your eyes," he said of the look seen above on InStyle Lifestyle Editor, Anne. 

Graphic Orange Eyeshadow

The idea behind this look, worn by InStyle Digital Beauty Editor, Victoria,  was to create a graphic moment, while still giving it a diffused, washed-out vibe. To begin, Scibelli prepped the eyes with primer and used the peachy reds and shades with metallic undertones—"Lumbre," "Dirty Talk," and "Scorch." To complete the look, he appled "Lumbre" along the lower lash line to mimic what was happening on the top lid. 

Daytime Neutral Eye

For InStyle Associate Beauty Editor, Marianne, our pro opted for a daytime smoky eye using more of the neutral shades in the palette. He started with primer and followed by applying "Sauced" all over the lid to the crease, and also used it outwards towards the brow in a flared-out motion. Then, he applied "Low Blow" to the crease and down to the outer corners of the eyes. Next, he took "Chaser" and applied it under the brows.

Nighttime Smoky Eye

To create this look on InStyle Ecomm Editor, Alexis, Scibelli chose a mix of matte and metallics, which he says creates a "nice juxtaposition and creates a multidimensional look to evening eyes." After applying primer, he used "Cayenne" all over the lid and then "Ashes" along the lash line and into the crease. Next, he applied "Scorched" to the center of the lids and to the inner corners of her eyes. Finally, he used an angled eyeshadow brush to apply "Ember" along the lower lash line for the smoky effect. 

