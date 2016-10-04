The Coolest Way to Upgrade Your Fall Eye Makeup Game

Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 04, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
<p>A Take on the Classic Cat Eye</p>
pinterest
A Take on the Classic Cat Eye
Michael Dueñas
<p>A Take on the Classic Cat Eye</p>
pinterest
A Take on the Classic Cat Eye
Michael Dueñas
<p>Topknot and Eyeshadow</p>
pinterest
Topknot and Eyeshadow
Michael Dueñas
<p>A Closer Look</p>
pinterest
A Closer Look
Michael Dueñas
<p>Eye Makeup Magic</p>
pinterest
Eye Makeup Magic
Michael Dueñas
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Michael Dueñas

A Take on the Classic Cat Eye

Advertisement
2 of 5 Michael Dueñas

A Take on the Classic Cat Eye

3 of 5 Michael Dueñas

Topknot and Eyeshadow

Advertisement
4 of 5 Michael Dueñas

A Closer Look

Advertisement
5 of 5 Michael Dueñas

Eye Makeup Magic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!