The Coolest Way to Upgrade Your Fall Eye Makeup Game

I always go through a mini breakdown between seasons. Not because I’m sad to kiss the warm weather goodbye or anything, but because I feel like I have to relearn how to wear fall clothes and fall makeup. It’s during this time that I need inspiration, suggestions, and motivation the most.

Enter celebrity hairstylist and photographer Michael Dueñas, a pro who had a vision for retro-modern eye makeup and made. it. work with a shoot that will leave you speechless. At the very least, you'll be like me and want to temporarily toss aside your simple daily routine of just a little mascara and lip balm.

"I wanted to create a retro modern feel to the images, so strong contrast mixed with the modern feeling of light makeup, while making sure to show off her gorgeous freckles," he said of the graphic cat eye he created with his hair and makeup team.

And get this.. The eye makeup? You can pretty much do it without liner on hand, unless you want to take things to the next level.

"For the first look I created her eye using NARS Velvet Shadow Stick in Dark Angle at the lash-line and waterline," said makeup artist Nicci Gaona. "Then, using NARS Dual intensity Eyeshadow in Tanlines, Telesto, and Callisto, I created a faux wing look. To finish the look I used NARS Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Topless on the inner corners of her eyes and blended across her lid. Followed by one of my favs, Marc Jacobs Mascara Velvet Noir Major Volume," she said.

To kick it up a notch and add the double wing, Nicci said she used Kat Von D Ink Liner in Trooper and Neruda.

The hair? There were multiple looks, but with a unifying vibe. "For fall, I see the trend in hair still having a 'lived in' vibe, but with the addition of shine. Taking our beachy summer tresses to a glossy sheen for a more sophisticated fall feel that works well with the season," said stylist Cassi Young-Paxton of the hair.

Keep on clicking to peek at the looks!