Believe It Or Not, You Can Actually Manifest Your Best Life With Makeup Astrologer Lisa Stardust explains how. By Lisa Stardust Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer who is known for her pop culture horoscopes. By adopting an organic approach to her astrology practice, you will find her frequently using herbalism in her magic. Stardust acts as a guide for clients to help navigate them through finances, relationships, and other important facets of life. She is the author of "Saturn Return Survival Guide" and "The Astrology Deck." Published on August 24, 2022 If you've been on TikTok in the last year, chances are you're totally familiar with manifestation techniques. But for those who aren't in the know, manifestation is a way of thinking that allows us to bring our desires to life. This means that we can dive deep into our souls and be honest with our personal aspirations — then make them come true. And believe it or not, our beauty rituals are one way to do it. By applying makeup while stating our desires, we can use glamour and color magic as a way of bringing life to our innate visions. Trust me, I wrote the bestselling The Love Deck, which is a set of manifestation cards that can and will help everyone on their journey. How to Align Your Wardrobe With Your Aura to Radiate Good Vibes 24/7 You just need to follow these four simple steps, ahead. 01 of 01 The Love Deck Courtesy Amazon $18; amazon.com How to Manifest Using Makeup Step One: Meditate and Focus Before you apply makeup, take a deep breath. Meditate on the vision you're trying to attain. Set an intention that aligns with your personal dreams and aspirations — and don't rush it, this could take a few minutes. You want to be as clear and concise as possible. Don't skimp on the words and lean into your desires. If you're passionate about it and want it, then you can manifest it into your orb. Personally, I chant my intentions over and over then go deep within my mind and heart to see what else I would like to bring to fruition. Step Two: Pick a Color or Two Pick a color or shade that you want to wear which speaks to you and aligns with the energy you want to bring into your life. Here's a list of some colors and the vibes they can add to your life through manifestation: Coral: passion and optimism Red: creativity and power Pink: romance and love Purple: wisdom and independence Blue: freedom and imagination Black: protection and elegance White: open mindless and purity Yellow: happiness and courage Green: growth and rebirth Orange: expression and joy Grey: balance and peace Gold: success and generosity Silver: grace and glamour Brown: security and reliability VIDEO: 6 Caribbean Founded Makeup Brands to Try this Summer Step Three: Create an Affirmation An affirmation is a statement in which you were expressing how you feel about yourself, as well as your intention. For instance, if you were wanting to bring in love, you would say something like: "I am a wonderful person who is worthy of healthy and kind love." Be as specific as you need to. Add the type of relationship you want, as well as who you want it with (if you have a specific person in mind). Next, state this over and over while applying your makeup in the mirror (there are plenty of prompts in The Love Deck). You can even do so when taking off your makeup at the end of the day. Step Four: Believe in Yourself The last step is very easy — all it takes is for you to own your confidence and self-worth. Take a long look in the mirror and say something wonderful that you love about yourself. Talk to yourself about all your unique and fabulous qualities. When you're done, take one last glaze at yourself in the mirror. Remember, the person you should love the most in the world is yourself. If you give yourself TLC and bring positivity towards your hopes and aspirations then anything can happen — as long as you believe.