This Product Gives You Fuller Brows in One Swipe—Yes, Really

A professionally-trained artist I am not, but I do know that shading creates the illusion of depth. It's the ethos behind Benefit's 3D Browtones Highlighter ($24; sephora.com), and if its Readers' Choice Beauty Award win for Best Brow Product is any indication, there's certainly something to it.

Now, let me explain...

Courtesy

This wand might look like your average gel, but it's actually intended to be applied after you've otherwise groomed and filled your brows. Swipe it through hairs, and the pigmented gel imparts subtle highlights that give depth to the color of your brows. And depth—as it relates to brows—means your set will almost instantly appear fuller.

I myself have microbladed eyebrows, which can tend to look a bit flat as they fade. But a few swipes of this stuff changes all that. If only my tenth-grade art teacher could see me now...