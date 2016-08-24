3 Products That Make a Glossy Eye Totally Doable

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 24, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

I’m the girl backstage at New York Fashion Week totally fan-girling over any and every single look that includes glossy, dewy eye makeup. I will Instagram it, and I will talk about it for at least two weeks after, or whenever anyone asks me how NYFW was. The collections? Yeah, they were cool. The eye makeup? Out of this world and dream-fulfilling.

Now, recreating it is an entirely different story. Because most eye makeup products are powders or even creams, it can seem near impossible to get that “wet but not sweaty” look. 

Luckily, though, there are a few products out there now that can give you that editorial vibe without stepping a foot on a photo shoot. 

butter LONDON Glazen Eye Gloss Oil Slick

Mermaid meets high fashion editorial with a little glisten. That's how I'd describe these jelly eyeshadow pots, but let me give you something a little more, um, comprehensible. They are of a liquid-cream consistency, and they come in four neutral metallic shades. They glide on like a thin cream and leave your eyes sparkling and dewy-looking. They're magic. I wear them without liner and just a little mascara. Literally all you need. 

MAC Studio Eye Gloss

Of course MAC has formulated a product that gives you that runway look. They're only one of the leading beauty brands behind the global shows! This particular formula comes in a range of shades (yes, even maroon) for all your dewy makeup dreams. 

Milk Makeup Eye Vinyl

Milk Makeup developed their own version of eye gloss in a clickable pen, which is quite possibly the most convenient way to apply this out-of-the-box look.  We're partial to the beige hue, but it also comes in black for something a little more edgy.  

