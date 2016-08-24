3 Products That Make a Glossy Eye Totally Doable

I’m the girl backstage at New York Fashion Week totally fan-girling over any and every single look that includes glossy, dewy eye makeup. I will Instagram it, and I will talk about it for at least two weeks after, or whenever anyone asks me how NYFW was. The collections? Yeah, they were cool. The eye makeup? Out of this world and dream-fulfilling.

Now, recreating it is an entirely different story. Because most eye makeup products are powders or even creams, it can seem near impossible to get that “wet but not sweaty” look.

Luckily, though, there are a few products out there now that can give you that editorial vibe without stepping a foot on a photo shoot.