Here's How to Do Your Makeup in a Moving Vehicle—and Still Have It Look Good

Some people use their morning commute to catch up on new episodes of their favorite podcast, while others use the time before deadlines to zone out with the help of Spotify. And then, of course, there's the crew that uses their ride to put their face on. 

#CommuterBeauty is a real thing (Drew Barrymore swears by it!), but applying makeup on the go isn't exactly the easiest task, namely because the vehicle you're in is in motion. And unless you're setting up shop in your Honda Civicyou don't have access to your brushes or a mirror. 

But it is possible, thanks to these easy-to-use products that only require your steady hands as tools. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to do your makeup on a train, plane, or really any kind of automobile (just as long as you're not the one doing the driving, obviously). 

NARS Velvet Shadow Stick

There's no doubt about it—cream shadow is your best bet when you're on the go. These shimmer shades have a soft velvet texture that glides easily across your lid and can be blended out with the help of your fingers. Maybe just use some hand sanitizer first. 

Dior Capture Totale Dreamskin Perfect Skin Cushion Foundation

Foundation is probably the most difficult product to apply when you're in a car. Spills + a new car's interior + no brushes or sponges = a really horrible and catastrophic combination. Cushion compacts are your answer. They're often filled with incredibly light, easy-to-blend formulas with major skin care benefits like SPF. And because the product is fused into the cushion, they are relatively mess-free. This luminous formula has an SPF of 50.

rms beauty Champagne Rosé Luminizer

Dab on this cream highlighter to the high points of your cheeks, your Cupid's bow, above your brow bone, and down your nose with your ring finger and your glowy self is set. 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer

If you're applying your makeup while riding shotgun during your carpool to work, you probably don't have time to do it in the morning in the comfort of your own home. And maybe, just maybe, you're not getting enough sleep—and it shows up under your eyes in the form of intense dark circles. This formula blends beautifully with your fingers, covers discoloration, and hydrates the delicate skin under your eyes. 

trèStiQue Color & Contour Bronzer Stick

Contouring on your commute? It's no problem whatsoever with the help of this pigment stick from Trèstique, a beauty brand known for making multitasking beauty products for the woman with a super active lifestyle. One end features the creamy bronzer, while the other has a mini brush built into the base for blending. Now you can contour like a Kardashian on the subway. 

Glossier Cloud Paint

The beauty of Glossier's new hit product Cloud Paint is that it seamlessly blends into your complexion, making it appear like your skin has a healthy natural flush at all times. And to apply it, all you need to do is dab, dab, dab the formula to your cheeks with your fingers. Really. That's it. 

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel

Glide this mascara-like wand over your brows to brush them into shape and naturally fill in any sparse spots. It's nearly impossible to mess up. 

Lancôme Juicy Shaker

The last step of any commuter beauty look? A lip tint! The Juicy Shaker is ultra moisturizing and gives your lips just the right amount of color, whether you're digging a just-bitten red or a spring-ready purple. 

