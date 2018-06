Get the Look: Celebrity Makeup and Hair How-Tos to Try

A cat-eye is one makeup look that’s always in style any day, anytime. The Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris reminded us yet again why the feline flick is a timeless staple that we’ll never grow tired of turning to. Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup gave the brand’s new ambassador Bella Hadid graphic lines for the show. “I wanted to create, for more than 40 looks, a free variation on eyeliner. It was a challenge to customize the look each time in an unusual and audacious way, creating makeup that was made-to-measure, just like haute couture is,” Philips said. Find out exactly which products to get for the graphic cat-eye, here.