How to Blend Makeup Into Your Hairline Like a Pro

Ask any professional makeup artist, and they’ll tell you that the number one rule for flawless coverage is to blend, blend, blend. There’s nothing worse than seeing where your foundation ends and your scalp begins—but mastering the blending technique can be tricky. It’s tough to get in close to the hairs without actually applying product to your strands, not to mention having to wade through the overwhelming amounts of tools and products on the market to find your perfect pick.

If you’re wondering how to achieve a seamless finish at the hairline, our tips and tricks will guide you through the process with ease. Scroll down and get ready to start blending like a pro.

