How to Blend Makeup Into Your Hairline Like a Pro

Ask any professional makeup artist, and they’ll tell you that the number one rule for flawless coverage is to blend, blend, blend. There’s nothing worse than seeing where your foundation ends and your scalp begins—but mastering the blending technique can be tricky. It’s tough to get in close to the hairs without actually applying product to your strands, not to mention having to wade through the overwhelming amounts of tools and products on the market to find your perfect pick.

If you’re wondering how to achieve a seamless finish at the hairline, our tips and tricks will guide you through the process with ease. Scroll down and get ready to start blending like a pro.

1 of 4

Lighting Is Key

It doesn't get any better than natural daylight, but if you're applying your makeup in the evening or in a room that doesn't offer optimal sunlight, look to natural white lighting to perfect your look. Makeup artists are obsessed with Glamcore's Classic Elite Light Kit. The HD Daylight lighting offers color balance to preserve skin's true tones and can brighten up the dimmest locations.



2 of 4

Reach for an Angled Contour Brush

Tools are crucial to perfecting your overall look. A sweeper with slanted bristles works best for delivering a precise application of product. Whisk the Claudio Riaz Face Contour Brush in an upwards motion across the forehead and up into the hairline for smooth coverage.



3 of 4

Warm Up the Hairline

To add dimension at the hairline blend a deep bronze color from the temples upward. Skip the shimmering formulas and instead apply Too Face Soleil Matte Bronzer into the hairline. Not only will the deep tones add color to your face, they're also great for creating the illusion of a smaller forehead.



4 of 4

Dab the Product in with a Sponge

Lock your work in place and further blend out the powder by dabbing with a lightly dampened sponge. The Beautyblender Pro is perfect for diminishing harsh lines, plus the black applicator is ideal when working with darker products.



