This Cooking-Inspired Makeup Trend Might Be Taking Over Contouring

And the contouring debacle continues. In this edition: is "baking" the new contouring? And no, I don't mean literally putting a batch of scrumptious Tollhouse cookies in the oven. I mean baking. For your face.

Here's how it works, according to Refinery29: the Instagram and YouTube tutorial trend known as baking (AKA "cooking") is a solid way to set long-lasting base makeup. After foundation is applied, a thick coat of light powder is applied to the face (under the eyes, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, chin, and forehead for definition), and is left on to figuratively "cook" for 10 to 30 minutes into the skin from body heat. Then with the quick sweep of a brush, you are left smooth, pore-less, and highlighted.

The baking method isn't new. It's been used in the drag community for years as a way to secure stage makeup. But its resurgence signals another way to simulate high cheekbones and a flawless finish. It doesn't work for everyone, though, and can end up looking dry and cakey on mature skin.

"This is a way to set your makeup when standing under hot lights," makeup artist Elisa Flowers told Refinery29. "It might look good in an Instagram picture, but in person, it's harsh and heavy."

A light-weight foundation, concealer, and loose powder (at least one shade lighter than your skin tone) is recommended to recreate the look. I'll stick to my amateur tinted moisturizer, highlighter stick, and blush combo because I'm a wussy. But check out these freshly baked faces:

Jedna z moich dzisiejszych Panien młodych 😍 pierwsze zdjęcie od góry to utrwalenie za pomocą pudru w tym przypadku #bannanaPowder metoda ta nazywa sie #bakingmethod stosowana jest do utrwalania i nadania efektu 3D ❤️❤️❤️ #makeup #soniallange #beautyblogger A photo posted by Sonia (@soniallange) on Jun 6, 2015 at 6:52am PDT

Looks pretty cool!