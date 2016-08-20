How to Save Face When Your Foundation Gets Cakey

Summer’s high and humid temperatures can cause your matte finishes to crack under pressure. But don’t reach for a cleansing wipe just yet. When it’s time for a touch-up, start by removing excess oil with a blotting sheet, or with a clean sponge like the Beauty Blender Blotterazzi ($20; sephora.com), both of which won’t disturb the makeup you’ve already applied. You can then spritz on a face mist, like the alcohol-free Kate Somerville Nourish Hydrating Firming Mist ($48; sephora.com). “I like to spray some on a Beauty Blender then apply it to the face to get rid of any cakiness,” says L.A. makeup artist Allan Avendano.

At this point it might be tempting to pack on the powder – but resist the urge. Applying layers of heavy powder can produce a dry complexion, as opposed to a perfectly polished one. Instead, Avendano suggests dabbing on a mattifying finishing fluid, like this one from Laura Mercier ($28; nordstrom.com). “Applying a silicone-based finishing product can help diffuse any weird lines, and prevent your makeup from getting patchy,” Avendano says. You can do this once a day; any more might produce heavy product build-up.

If you find yourself in a pinch and absolutely have to powder up, pick a finely-milled version, like Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder ($45; nordstrom.com), and lay on a sheer, even coat with a large fluffy brush.