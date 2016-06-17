How to Remove Literally Every Type of Makeup

Confession time. No matter how much I obsess about beauty, I am the worst when it comes to makeup removal. I will fully admit there have been nights where I slap a wipe across my face and call it quits, only to wake up with crusty remnants of my creation from the night before. We’ve all been told a thousand times that failing to really remove your makeup could cause skin issues, so what gives with the lack of effort in our removal routine?

For me, it’s that I don’t really have a game plan, so I talked to celebrity makeup artist, Nick Barose, (who’s client list includes Lupita Nyong’o, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler!) to get the scoop on how to remove every type of makeup with minimal effort.

For eye makeup, like mascara and eyeliner:

Barose recommends taking a gentle approach. He likes to soak cotton swabs with Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Makeup Remover ($15, lancome-usa.com) and lets them sit on the eyes for a few seconds before wiping. “This will take things off without being too aggressive,” he explains. To avoid raccoon eyes from stubborn eyeliner, he suggests dipping cotton swabs, like DHC Olive Virgin Oil swabs ($6, dhccare.com), in the Lancome Bi-Facil to gently target the area where makeup is sticking around.

For face makeup, like foundation, concealer, and blush:

You can start by massaging your face with cleansing water to break down the makeup. Barose likes Koh Gen Do Spa Cleansing Water ($39, sephora.com). Then, he uses a makeup remover wipe, like Pixi By Petra Moisturizing Cleansing Cloths ($10, target.com), to pick up anything left over. The next step would be to rinse your face and cleanse.

However, you can skip that step if you don’t have a ton of product on. “If you don’t wear that much makeup, then usually the cleansing water is enough followed by washing the face,” he explains.

For lip makeup, like lipstick, lip gloss, and lip gloss:

It really depends on how longwearing the product is, explains Nick. “In general, if it is a soft color and not a long-wearing formula, then just a makeup wipe is enough.”

For more stubborn color and bold shades (hello, Taylor Swift red), he uses DHC Eye and Lips Remover ($12.50, dhccare.com) to fully remove the hue. No matter what, you should always always end any lip makeup removal with a lip balm to keep your puckers from looking like the Sahara desert.

So no more excuses for me—and I hope none for you either. With this easy routine, you can hit the pillows with a fresh face every night. Your skin will thank you.