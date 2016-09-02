How to Pull Off Red Eye Shadow this Fall

Seeing red isn’t usually a good thing, but recently, unexpected crimson hues have been showing up on the lids of numerous celebrities, including Lucy Hale, Gigi Hadid, and Shay Mitchell, to glorious effect. We talked to Hale’s pro, Kelsey Deenihan, about how to ace the trend without looking like you’ve got pink eye.

First, “don’t go too light,” she says. “The pinker your red, the more sickly you’ll appear.” Next, commit. “If you only apply a touch of red along the lash line, you’ll just look tired," says Deenihan. But don’t go overboard, “keep the pigment contained to your lower lids, it’s much more modern than taking the color up to the brow bone,” she says.

To give Hale a cranberry colored eye, Deenihan wet a medium sized fluffy eyeshadow brush (try Laura Mercier Finishing Eye Brush, $32; lauramercier.com) and dipped it into the maroon hue (middle right shade) of the Mark. On the Dot Neutral Palette ($9; avon.com). “Wetting the brush intensifies the color, so it has a creamier metallic finish,” she says. Then she swept the color all over the lid and into the crease, and also along the lower lash line. “Make sure to blend out all the edges; it keeps the look from being too harsh,” says Deenihan.

For medium and olive complexions, try a slightly warmer red like Chanel’s Illusion D’Ombre long wear luminous eyeshadow in Rouge Brule ($36; chanel.com). For deep complexions, “look for a super pigmented shadow, which really pops against dark skin,” says Deenihan (we like MAC Cosmetics eyeshadow in Blackened Cherry ($16; maccosmetics.com).