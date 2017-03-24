This Is How Pro Makeup Artists Use Their Beloved Beautyblenders 

Life is never the same once you’ve used a Beautyblender. It sounds dramatic and perhaps a little hyperbolic, but it’s the living truth. For the past 15 years (yep, the brand just celebrated a major birthday), it’s been the go-to tool for top industry makeup artists when they’re getting celebrities ready for the red carpet, runway shows, shoots, and more. It can be used in bajillion different ways, but how do the pros use it?

InStyle got the scoop from a few makeup gurus at the brand's 15th Anniversary celebration last night at The London in West Hollywood, and trust us when we say you're going to be trying all of their tricks.

"I love it damp, and I love it for foundation," revealed AJ Crimson, a makeup artist who counts Brandy and Serayah as his clients. "It’s the one tool that I’ve found that works exceptionally well with my dual skin creme foundation," he continued. "I think when girls are trying to figure out how to use creme products, creme foundations, they use things like foundation brushes, and it streaks, and they use a traditional sponge. You use too much product. With a Beautyblender ($20; sephora.com) and my creme foundation, you really get the perfect marriage of application and buildability. You’re able to build the foundation in areas that you want more coverage, but at the same time, you can give it this beautiful sheer, skin-like texture. It really, truly maximizes the versatility of my product."

But it's not just a creme foundation savior. Troy Jensen, a makeup artist who has worked with Mariah Carey in the past, says the Beautyblender is a daily staple for him and he uses it in out-of-the-box ways.

"Sometimes with the hair, you have to darken the scalp a little bit to create depth...I wet the Beautyblender so it’s just damp, not soaking, and then I run it across matte eye shadow, like black or brown, whatever. Then, I blend it onto the scalp around the hairline to cover gray, to give a little bit of root, some depth."

He also says he's used it for highlighting, contouring, and of course, blending.

How do you use your Beautyblender? Let us count the ways.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler