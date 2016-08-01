How to Get Freebies from Your Favorite Beauty Brands

Everybody loves a freebie, especially when it comes to skin care and cosmetics. Brands know this, and in an effort to reward the loyalty of their patrons (and in some cases their customers' recycling habits), numerous companies have programs that earn you freebies the more you shop there. We've outlined some of the best programs below, so if you're not already taking advantage of them, now's the time to enroll.

LUSH 5 Pot Program

Did you know that LUSH's black tubs are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic? In an effort to incite their customers to continue the recycle chain, they ask you to bring back five empty tubs. In exchange, they'll give you a Fresh Face Mask as a thank you. There are a bunch to choose from, so it's a fun experience to pick one out. Now that's an $8 freebie we can totally get behind.

MAC Cosmetics Back to MAC Program

MAC is also committed to bettering the environment, and their program is similar to LUSH's. When you return six primary MAC cosmetics containers (completely used and clean), you earn yourself a free MAC lipstick of your choice. You need to do the exchange in stores, but that just makes the shopping experience more fun. To make sure your packaging qualifies, check out the rules here.

Tarte Tokens Program

When you sign up for Tarte's loyalty program, you earn a freebie on your birthday. In addition, you can earn tokens that can later be exchanged for additional freebies. You get one token for every dollar spent, one token for every product review (up to 10 a month), and 10 tokens when you invite a new member to sign up who then makes a purchase. Once you get 100 tokens, you earn a bonus deluxe sample with your next order. If you save up 500 tokens, you earn a $50 gift card.

Sephora Beauty Insider Program

With the Sephora Beauty Insider Program, you also receive a freebie gift on your birthday, so that's reason enough to sign up. Then, for every dollar you spend, you earn one point. Once you have accrued 100 points, you get a deluxe freebie with your next purchase. If you want, though, you can save up to 250 points to earn a limited-edition freebie, or save up a whopping 500 points to earn a curated product set.

Kiehl's Recycle and Be Rewarded Program

Kiehl's offers a recycling program that'll earn you freebies and help you reduce your carbon footprint. All you have to do is bring back your full-sized empty bottles to the store. For every bottle you bring back, you get a stamp on your card. Once you've accumulated 10 stamps, you'll receive a 2.5 oz. travel collection product.

The Body Shop Love Your Body Rewards Program

The Body Shop's loyalty program costs $10 to sign up, but once you do you'll receive 10 percent off every single qualifying purchase for the following year. You'll also get a freebie gift worth $10 on your birthday, $15 off your purchase once you've collected four points, and $25 off your purchase (plus free membership renewal) when you get eight points. That sounds like a whole lotta freebies if you ask us.

Good Being TerraCycle Beauty Packaging Recycling Program

Good Being is a monthly subscription box that sends you earth-friendly skin care and beauty programs. Their TerraCycle program is interesting, though, because it doesn't restrict the brand or the type of cosmetic you're able to recycle. They ask you to save any cosmetic or skin-care containers that aren't typically accepted by your home recycling program and put them in one of your empty Good Being boxes (about 50 pieces will fit). They'll mail you a prepaid shipping label and process your shipment for free. For every item you recycle, you earn two points and they'll also donate two cents to the EWG Cosmetics Database, a non-profit organization that specializes in beauty product ingredient safety and regulation. Once you earn 40 points (roughly 20 items), you earn a bonus sample in your next Good Being box.

All these freebies and you have the chance to make the world a better place to live in? That's something to feel good about.