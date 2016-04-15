How To Find The Right Citrus Shade for Your Skin Tone

Let’s be clear about something – spring cleaning is not just for your closet. We’ve been waiting quite a while for sunnier days, and our beauty routines need just as much of a pick-me-up as our wardrobes. Luckily for us, many of the spring collections were designed with some seriously bright inspiration in mind. From grapefruit pink, to blood orange, to a tart yellow, citrus hues are infusing our head-to-toe looks with that sartorial “joie-de-vivre” we’ve been waiting for. These show-stopping shades are designed to complement your skin tone and make your #OOTD stand out, but sometimes were not sure how to incorporate them into our makeup looks. That’s why we partnered with skin-care mavens, Burt’s Bees, to get the inside scoop on tailoring your spring color palette to your skin tone. They just launched a moisturizer-meets-makeup new BB cream designed to illuminate your skin, not hide it. Its 9-in-1 multi-tasking formula and natural mineral pigments make this the perfect base to even out your skin tone so that colorful accents on your cheeks, eyes, and lips can really pop. Reduce the look of your fine lines and get prepared – with these makeup transformations under your belt, all eyes will be on you.

Grapefruit Pink

If your skin tone is on the lighter side, pink hues create that sense of a natural flush. Channel the peony-inspired colors seen on the Chanel and Narciso Rodriguez runways with a punchy lip using Burt’s Bees Magenta Rush.  This feminine look pairs beautifully with tousled waves and a base created with Burt’s Bees “Light” BB Cream. That no-makeup makeup look everyone keeps talking about? You just mastered it. 

Bold Blood Orange

Bright and bold – that’s our spring style, especially on medium skin tones. Begin your makeup routine with the Burt’s Bees BB cream in “Light/Medium for a base that will make the bright orange accents pop. A lip color that’s somewhere between red and orange, such as Burt’s Bees “Scarlet Soaked is perfect for dressing up your look for date night or a cocktail party. 

Lemon-Infused Yellow

Darker skin complexions can rock yellow shades like no one else. To bring both edgy and sunshine-vibes to this spring look, pair a yellow blouse with a vampy lip, such as Burt’s Bees “Russet River.” Burt’s Bees “Medium” BB cream evens skin tone and provided SPF coverage so you can wear this vibrant look, day or night. 

