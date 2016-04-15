Let’s be clear about something – spring cleaning is not just for your closet. We’ve been waiting quite a while for sunnier days, and our beauty routines need just as much of a pick-me-up as our wardrobes. Luckily for us, many of the spring collections were designed with some seriously bright inspiration in mind. From grapefruit pink, to blood orange, to a tart yellow, citrus hues are infusing our head-to-toe looks with that sartorial “joie-de-vivre” we’ve been waiting for. These show-stopping shades are designed to complement your skin tone and make your #OOTD stand out, but sometimes were not sure how to incorporate them into our makeup looks. That’s why we partnered with skin-care mavens, Burt’s Bees, to get the inside scoop on tailoring your spring color palette to your skin tone. They just launched a moisturizer-meets-makeup new BB cream designed to illuminate your skin, not hide it. Its 9-in-1 multi-tasking formula and natural mineral pigments make this the perfect base to even out your skin tone so that colorful accents on your cheeks, eyes, and lips can really pop. Reduce the look of your fine lines and get prepared – with these makeup transformations under your belt, all eyes will be on you.