Here's How to Find a Makeup Artist for Halloween

Whether you don't have time to do your own makeup, don't have the skills to achieve the spooky look of your dreams, or you're simply not in the spooky spirit (but you're getting dragged to a party anyways), having a makeup artist do your makeup for Halloween could be the move you need to make.

From transforming into the most glittery unicorn to a creepy skeleton, the possibilities are essentially endless when you have a professional doing the job. Hiring a trained makeup artist probably seems expensive, so if you think spending a ton of money on one night of the year is silly, don't worry you won't settle for doing your own and messing it up: There's affordable ways to get your makeup done, too.

These are the best at-home and in-store services that'll make getting ready for Halloween this year completely stress-free.

YOUR NEAREST MAC MAKEUP COUNTER

There's a MAC location at seemingly every mall in America, so chances are you can book a Halloween makeup appointment near you. For $90, the artists at MAC will give you the look of your wildest Halloween dreams in 90 minutes or less. The price includes a 20-percent discount on products, a free mascara, and a face chart that can help you do any touch ups at home. However, there is a caveat: Not all MAC stores offer the service, but the brand's website breaks down all of the locations that do Halloween looks.

GLAMSQUAD

If you live in New York City, Southern California, the Bay Area, Southern Florida, Washington D.C., or Boston, you're probably familiar with Glamsquad — the on-demand service that lets you book hair and makeup artists to get "glammed up" in your very own home. Well, guess what? They do Halloween makeup, too. The seasonal service is priced at $125 or $200 depending on the complexity of your look. However, if you need fake blood or jewels to complete your vision, you'll have to provide them yourself.

MAKE UP FOR EVER STORES

Considering MAKE UP FOR EVER started off as a go-to stage makeup brand for performers, hitting up one of the brand's standalone boutiques or boutiques within Sephora before heading out for Halloween is guaranteed to get you on the best costume list this year. Yes, the service is pricey ($100 for full-face FX application and $175 for face and body FX application), but you'll get a look that you wouldn't come close to be able to doing on yourself. (We imagine painting your body from head-to-toe yourself wouldn't be easy.)

BLUSHINGTON

For anyone in New York, Dallas, or Los Angeles, you can make an appointment at one of Blushington's locations, or book one of the beauty lounge's makeup artists to come to you. Depending on where you live and what look you're after the appointment will set you back $60-$100. Plus, the makeup artists at Blushington use some of your favorite brands like Becca, Stila, and Kevyn Aucoin.

INSTAGRAM

Yes, Instagram is how you find out what all of your friends ate for dinner last night when you scroll through their grids and Stories, but it's also a great resource for finding makeup artists in your area. If you have time and patience to spare, you'll discover artists in your area by searching through hashtags and geotags. Just remember: If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. To make sure you book a legit artist, ask to see their website or portfolio of work.

YOUR TALENTED FRIEND

We all have that one friend who's so obsessed with beauty products that their makeup looks professionally done every. single. day. This friend is the key to getting your Halloween makeup done for free. With some bribing, get them to come over so you can get ready for your Halloween plans together and have them do your makeup with your own stash of products. Score.