How to Create an Entire Face of Sweatproof Makeup

What’s worst than sweat dripping off your upper lip? We’d say probably sweat that’s now mixed with our foundation, concealer, and blush. The only time we were OK with 98 degrees derailing our lipstick was in the early aughts—and that was the band. But thanks to water-wicking formulas, you don’t always have to worry about powders and creams melting off your face. From eyebrow pencils to concealer, these waterproof products will protect against any summer rain shower and sweat shower. Keep scrolling to find everything you need for an entire face of sweatproof makeup.

You might be thinking, "Wait, $42 for an eyebrow pencil?!" But trust, it's worth it. This masterpiece from Bobbi Brown has a 16-hour wear, and will stay on during the steamiest of days.

InStyle editors swear by this eyeliner, and it's because it actually works. It's available in 20 different shades and the gel formula does not budge. We've even tested it through surf sessions...

Turns out, your waterproof concealer can have an anti-aging bonus, too. This radiance-boosting undereye formula from It Cosmetics is made with hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen, so you are treating the sensitive area with wrinkle-fighting ingredients while covering up any perceived imperfections.

ICYMI, tarte created an entire beauty line inspired by athleisure and exercise, and this tube was a part of its inception. The mascara will stand up against sweat and water, while giving you a lengthened lift, too.

This mineral powder bronzer was developed by another brand that was inspired by an active lifestyle. It's got the waterproof stamp to its name, but that's not where the bonuses stop. It holds an SPF 25 in its formula, so you're getting sun protection, too.

Let us count the ways we love this wonderful waterproof tube from MAC Cosmetics. It's available in 24 different shades, can be used as both a concealer and a foundation, is oil-free, and has 24-hour wear!

Skip the powder and gently blend those creamy waterproof eyeshadow over your lids for a soft, but more importantly, lasting look.

Waterproof blush?! Yep, it's a thing. This little tin of buildable powder has the powder to stay on your face during the damp elements and will create a fresh, healthy flush.

