How to Create an Entire Face of Sweatproof Makeup

What’s worst than sweat dripping off your upper lip? We’d say probably sweat that’s now mixed with our foundation, concealer, and blush. The only time we were OK with 98 degrees derailing our lipstick was in the early aughts—and that was the band. But thanks to water-wicking formulas, you don’t always have to worry about powders and creams melting off your face. From eyebrow pencils to concealer, these waterproof products will protect against any summer rain shower and sweat shower. Keep scrolling to find everything you need for an entire face of sweatproof makeup.

VIDEO: See an InStyle Editor Try Out a Magnetic Face Mask