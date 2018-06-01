How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit at Target

The beauty of shopping at Target is that, no matter how much random stuff you end up adding to your shopping cart, the damage is never that bad because everything is so affordable—especially when it comes to the makeup aisles. 

In theory, having a ton of cheap products in one place would make building an entire makeup kit from scratch easier. In reality, too many options can make it challenging to figure out what you really need. 

We've eased the struggle (and hopefully streamlined your next Target haul) by cherry-picking the makeup essentials that every beginner needs. 

Keep scrolling for all of the products from Target that a makeup newbie should have in their first kit. 

Moisturizer

Using moisturizer before reaching for your makeup will help your products go on more smoothly. Neutrogena's quick-absorbing Hydro Boost Moisturizing Gel is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which plumps lines and wrinkles on top of hydrating skin.

Makeup-Setting Primer 

The reason your makeup always slides off your face is likely that you're skipping primer. The often overlooked product preps skin for a smooth makeup application and locks it all in place. Revlon's Photoready Perfecting Primer has a slight pink tint that brightens skin, softening the appearance of imperfections like dark spots and redness. 

Foundation & Concealer 

Start with a liquid concealer like Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer ($8; target.com). This formula masks blemishes and redness, plus brightens up dark under-eye circles. Follow up with the brand's Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation ($8; target.com). Even though the formula is full-coverage, it's a solid starter foundation because it blends effortlessly into skin while minimizing pores for an overall smoother complexion. 

Highlighter And Bronzer 

A highlighter and bronzer palette gives skin a healthy glow and will make your facial features pop. Use the lighter shade in E.L.F. Studio's Contouring Blush & Bronzer Powder palette on the high planes of your face, the contour along the hollows of your cheeks, and jawline.  

Blush

When you don't have time to go through the routine of applying highlighter and bronzer, brushing blush on the apples of your cheeks is a quick alternative. Opt for a formula with subtle shimmer like NYX's High Definition Blush. 

Makeup Sponge

A makeup sponge is a multitasking tool that helps to seamlessly apply foundation, concealer, blush, and more. Plus, you can use a damp sponge to clean up any makeup mistakes. If you've put on too much blush or bronzer, dilute the color by tapping the sponge over it. 

Lipstick

With so many shades to choose from, L'Oreal Paris' Colour Riche Lip Color makes it easy to build a collection of lipsticks for all of your moods. Two staples to add to the mix: a nude like "Caramel Latte" and a true red. 

Eyeliner 

Instead of stressing out over not being able to draw eyeliner in a perfectly straight line, use a soft pencil that will glide on with little to no effort. NYX's Slide On Pencil is a kohl-gel hybrid that stays smudge-free despite its creamy texture. 

Eyebrow Pencil 

A brow pencil offers damage control after years of over-plucking. Add a dual-ended one like E.L.F.'s Eyebrow Enhancer to your collection. Use the pencil to reshape and fill in any sparse spots, while the spoolie keeps hairs under control.  

Eyeshadow Palette 

A neutral palette is your gateway into wearing eyeshadow. Master a subtle, everyday look or a smoky eye with CoverGirl's eight-shade TruNaked Nudes Eyeshadow Palette.

Mascara 

A few effortless swipes of L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara adds length and thickness to lashes so that they look more full.

Makeup Wipes 

Use gentle makeup wipes like Simple's Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes to erase jagged eyeliner or overdrawn eyebrows. You'll also appreciate them when you're too lazy to take your makeup off after a long night.

