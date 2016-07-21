A Full-Coverage Foundation That Perfectly Melts Into Your Skin? It's Possible

Not to state the obvious, but I like for my skin to look good. Who doesn't? I'd rather work on caring for my skin than constantly having to worry about covering it up with a ton of makeup. So when I first met Hourglass' newest foundation, I have to admit I was wary because it was full-coverage. That's very much not my cup of tea. But for my sheer adoration of the brand, I tried it anyway and was beyond pleasantly surprised. While you can build up coverage if your skin isn't in tip-top shape, you can also sheer it out or use it to spot conceal. It can be totally tailored, which is great because I don't have to travel with three different kinds of foundation to suit my coverage needs. But the best part is that even when you do build up your coverage, this foundation doesn't sit on the skin. It melds with it, so it is actually seamless. Bad skin days? Well, they don't feel so bad anymore.

What It's Called:

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One Hampton Luxury Liner trip... or $46; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

Vanish is more pigmented than traditional foundations, yet it easily melts into the skin. A little goes a long way, and while you can use the product for sheer to full coverage (and even a fully contoured face), the product will still feel weightless on the skin. The foundation warms up to your body temperature and melts right into the skin. The shape of the bullet allows you to get into the areas of the face that you usually can’t, like the crease of the eyelid and inner corners of the eye.

Who’s It For?:

Vanish is universal and great for anyone looking to achieve virtually skin perfection.

When to Use It:

Vanish can be used morning and night. It’s perfect for mid-day touch-ups, too.

What It Feels Like:

Truly weightless.

What It Smells Like:

No fragrance.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"For sheer coverage, you only need to dot the product on the chin, forehead and center of the face, then blend using the Vanish Brush for a seamless finish. For those who want a fully contoured face, you can use Vanish Foundation as a highlight (select a shade 1-2 shades lighter than your natural skin tone) and contour (select a shade 1-2 shades deeper than your natural skin tone) to add depth and dimension. Blend using the Vanish Brush starting with the lighter shades and then blending right into the deeper shades," says Moani Lee, celebrity makeup artist.

What the Internet Is Saying:

As you can tell, we're smitten.